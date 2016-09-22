Trial for man accused of murdering father with Samurai sword

Michael Martin Jnr has been accused of murdering his father, Michael Martin Snr. Photo: contributed

A MURWILLUMBAH man accused of a bloody premeditated killing of his father with a Samurai sword has been committed to stand trial in the Sydney Supreme Court in November.

Michael Phillip Martin appeared before the Lismore Local Court this morning via video link from Cessnock prison.

In a brief mention before Magistrate Jeff Linden, the 27-year-old was ordered to appear for arraignment for the murder on November 4 in the Sydney Supreme Court, where the Crown will formally present the charges.

The murder of Michael Martin Snr, Martin's father, took place in the early hours of June 13, 2014, at his Quarry Rd apartment in South Murwillumbah.

Martin Jnr was charged by police in March 2015.

Martin is also facing trial for the earlier attempted murder of his father, which police will allege occurred in the early hours of April 7, 2014.

His alleged accomplice in the attempted murder was Jessica Honey Fallon, 22.

Jessica Honey Fallon, 21, has been charged with the attempted murder of South Murwillumbah man Michael Martin. Source: NSW Police Force

A partial hearing of Fallon's case went ahead today before Magistrate Jeff Linden but was interrupted by the Lismore Cup public holiday.

Fallon appeared in person for the hearing but did not take the stand.

Two police officers involved in her investigation and Martin's murder were instead cross examined by Fallon's defence lawyer Michael Blair.

Fallon's hearing was adjourned to October 19.

Both Fallon and Martin are also charged with the grievous bodily harm of Murwillumbah man Edmund Manning.