Magical moment under the moonlight

Horsetalk Riding Farm co-owner Joyce Corbett is thrilled that Refleex has given birth to a foal.

MORE than 30 children have been waiting to see if they could correctly guess the time, day, and sex of a new foal to be born to a champion horse.

The wait is finally over after the foal was born at 3:10 am on with one 8-year-old girl from Goonellabah picking the time within 20 minutes.

Horsetalk Riding Farm co-owners Steve Clibborn and Joyce Corbett are very excited to see the legacy of one of their world renowned mares 'Refleex' continued.

They were up almost every hour over the weekend as they had noticed the mare was 'waxing up', and just as Steve climbed back into bed he heard the foaling monitor beep.

He said that when he got down to the paddock he saw that the mother had drawn the foal up to her stomach on the ground and was giving it a good clean.

"It was amazing to see in the torch light and moonlight,” Mr Clibborn said.

"She is 24 years and has only had one foal.

"The kids recognise her for what she is - a true champion.”

"Refleex' rode to victory under Joyce Corbett in the 2004 Tom Quilty Gold Cup which is Australia's most prestigious endurance horse race.

The 160km tests both rider and horse and regular veterinary checks along the race ensure the horse is in a fit state to continue.

"She is nothing spectacular to look at but she is an amazing horse,” Ms Corbett said.

Reflex, who was invited by the United Arab Emirates to participate in the President' Cup in Dubai, has passed on her American Milex bloodline to her foal.

"They make a thoroughbred look like a puppy,” Mr Clibborn said.

Mr Clibborn said the Tom Quilty Gold Cup has more gold in it than the Melbourne Cup.

For Ms Corbett said it had been a monumental 10 hours and 35 minutes of gruelling riding that she will never forget.

But she acknowledged that the bond her and Refleex was deeply entwined and inseparable after all these years.

"She has been a very special horse.

"I had her since she was born,” she said.

Both 'Refleex' and the foal are doing well, with the foal feeding and looking sprightly.

The proposed name for the foal is Santo, but it remains to be seen if it sticks.