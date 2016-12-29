Machete and tree branches weapons of choice in brawl

AN ONGOING brawl at a Ballina motel saw three people charged last night.

Police will allege that at 4.20pm on Wednesday a 55 year old man, a 45 year old female and a 36 year old female staying at a motel have become involved in an argument.

The parties have punched each other, a fan has been thrown at a head and hair was pulled.

They have then armed themselves with tree branches and a machete.

Police arrived and arrested all three participants.

All three have been charged with affray and will appear in Ballina Local Court in February