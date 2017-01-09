31°
Luxury hotel chain reveals why it can't open in Byron Bay

9th Jan 2017 12:30 PM
Six Senses Douro Valley's UNESCO World Heritage setting features views of the River Douro in Portugal.
Six Senses Douro Valley's UNESCO World Heritage setting features views of the River Douro in Portugal.

ONE of the world's most luxurious hotel chains has revealed it is keen to open a hotel on the North Coast.

But their plans are being blocked by high wages and acquisition costs in Australia.

High-end Asian operator Six Senses told The Australian the labour climate was "not easy”.

"I would like to be in Australia, and ideally do something in Byron Bay in northern NSW,” Six Senses chief executive Neil Jacobs told the newspaper during the International Luxury Travel Market conference in Cannes.

"Byron Bay could do with something smarter in terms of service.”

But Mr Jacobs said the economics of setting up in Australia were not simple.

The new Six Senses Spa Courchevel.
The new Six Senses Spa Courchevel.

Six Senses has glamorous resorts and spas all over the world, including the Maldives, Seychelles, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Portugal, Greece, France, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and India.

In total, the company operates 11 resorts and 28 spas in 19 countries and employs more than 3000 people.

"Aggressive development plans will triple the portfolio over the next five years with resort, hotel and spa openings under way in Austria, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Egypt, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Nicaragua, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and United States,” Six Senses states on its website.

But despite such grand visions, Australia remains off the company's list and Byron Bay looks to be an unfilled dream for its chief executive officer, at least in the short term.

Lismore Northern Star
