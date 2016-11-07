30°
Luna calls the tune on a hot and dusty day

Samantha Elley
| 7th Nov 2016 6:10 AM
ABOVE: Northern Wings flies past the post to win the second race at Tabulam on Saturday. FAR LEFT: Northern Wings with jockey Alannah Badger. LEFT: Veteran jockey Cyril Small returns to the enclosure after his win on Luna Tune in the first race.
HOT, windy and dusty conditions weren't going to stop the annual Tabulam races at the weekend - in fact they added to the day.

The beer was cold and the punters were keen as the first horses for the Casino RSM Club Benchmark 43 Hcp (1720m) paraded in the dry conditions.

Despite the scratching of Sky Brook, six horses lined up for the race on the country track.

Luna Tune, ridden by veteran jockey Cyril Small, proved too good and after leading down the straight crossed the line to win easily, followed by Cousin Ben and Get Outa Utah.

The second race, the Westlawn Finance Maiden Hcp (1000m), had a field of five after the scratching of the appropriately named Farewell Anna.

Northern Wings won from That's Despicable and Toogoolawah Trump.

The winner was ridden by young Gympie jockey Alannah Badger, one of a number of female jockeys in action.

Other results:

Race 3, Lunatic Hotel Drake Class 2 Hcp (1000m): 1st Traconi, 2nd Mellore, 3rd She's Got Curves

Race 4, Yulgilbar Pastoral Company Tabulam Cup (1400m): 1st Hide The Moon, 2nd Strawberrychampane, 3rd Euphorbia.

Race 5, Charcoal Inn Hotel Maiden Hcp (1400m): 1st Terahlee, 2nd The Gunsligher, 3rd Allira's Diamond.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  horse racing tabulam races

