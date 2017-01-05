28°
Low crime statistics end Falls on high-note: police

Claudia Jambor
| 5th Jan 2017 4:19 PM
Bloc Party at Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Bloc Party at Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

IT WASN'T just the talented musicians at Falls Festival who ended the three-day event on a high-note.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command deemed their operation throughout festivities successful with low crime figures consistent with the previous year.

The command reported a mere five illicit drug detections out of the estimated 23,000 festival-goers who attended this year's event compared to 27 the 2015/16 event.

Officers maintained a 24 hour police presence throughout the three-day music event at the Byron Parklands.

DATA: Tweed/Byron LAC

Trespass into the popular summer festival has nearly halved with 27 trespassing incidents recorded compared to more than 50 recorded the previous year.

The latest statistics indicate vehicle searches more than doubled with 15 vehicles searched in contrast to seven recorded at the last festival.

Police said there were no major incidents to report at this year's event.

It was a different story at the Lorne Falls Festival where 19 people were hospitalised after a stampede incident on Friday, December 30.

DATA: Tweed/Byron LAC

This year marks the second year of no deaths at the festival in Byron Bay.

Tragedy stuck at the festival in 2014 when a 26-year-old man was found dead in his tent on New Year's Eve.

Police confirmed there was a non-suspicious death of a festival-goer on January 1, 2014 at the first Byron Bay Falls festival event in 2013/14.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay crime falls festival music police tweed/byron lac

