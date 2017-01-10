34°
Love coffee? World-renowned expert will his share secrets

10th Jan 2017 11:05 AM

A WORLD leading coffee expert and guru will be on the Northern Rivers this weekend to share his skills at a one-off workshop.

Scott Rao is a writer, consultant and coffee industry trainer who is recognised globally as the foremost master of his art.

His workshop, to be held at the Nimbin Bush Theatre on Saturday, is an opportunity for coffee makers, baristas and enthusiasts to meet and learn from the most influential expert and leader in the world on matters of all things coffee.

Mr Rao will discuss espresso extraction theories, barista techniques to optimise extraction levels and manual and batch filter brewing.

The class will include a demonstration, tastings and Q&A session.

 

World-renowned coffee expert Scott Rao is coming to Nimbin.
"When I began in the coffee business in 1992, I read every book I could find about coffee," Mr Rao said.

"However, after reading all of those books I felt as if I hadn't learned much about how to make great coffee.

"My coffee library was chock-full of colorful descriptions of brewing styles, growing regions, and recipes, with a few almost-unreadable scientific books mixed in.

"I would have traded in all of those books for one serious, practical book with relevant information about making great coffee in a cafe.

"Fourteen years later, I still hadn't found that book, so I decided to write it myself."

Mr Rao's books, The Coffee Roasters Companion and The Professional Barista's Handbook are his "attempt to give baristas what I had been missing all of those years".

His Nimbin workshop is one of only a handful of events being held in Australia as part of his current tour, so make sure you book by visiting https://nimbinbushtheatre.com/events

