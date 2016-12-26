Love and respect at Winsome Christmas

Turhan Dervish, Dave Blackney, Sepulona Ireland and Roni, get into the festive spirit at The Winsome Soup Kitchen's Christmas Lunch.

THERE were Santa hats galore, plenty of tinsel, loads of laughter and carols all round at the Winsome & Lismore Soup Kitchen for a splendid lunch on Christmas Day.

While the organisation normally serves up to 70 meals on the other 364 days of the year, Christmas lunch at the Winsome is important to so many people who are able to enjoy their luncheon in a caring, vibrant, supportive and non-judgemental community.

According to organiser Mieke Bell, around 180 people will be catered for at the event.

"We are so grateful to our wonderful supporters and volunteers from the very generous Lismore community," she said.

Volunteer and guest Dave Blackney, 49, said with a smile that he had no need to dress up as he already has a Santa-like beard.

"The Winsome has a very friendly atmosphere and it's great to feel valued," he said.

Meanwhile, guests Rob, 56, and his sons Sam, 22, and Bill, 19, were enjoying the festive atmosphere.

"It's a good place to come and be happy," Bill said.

"For people who may be miserable on other days, it's good for them to be here."