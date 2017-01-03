Long delays on highway through Woodburn, Broadwater

There is heavy holiday traffic on the Pacific Highway.

DRIVERS on the Pacific Highway should allow extra travel time, with significant delays at Woodburn and Broadwater.

Live Traffic NSW says there are 8km queues on the highway between the two towns.

It is adding at least 20 minutes to the journey.

Another 6km queue at Woodburn is adding 20 more minutes to travel times.

It is the second day in a row that motorists travelling on the Pacific Highway faced long delays through Broadwater and Woodburn.

Traffic delays through Woodburn yesterday were up to an hour long.