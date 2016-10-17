Local tracks expected to survive the greyhound sell-off

TAB greyhound racing tracks at Casino and Lismore should be safe from sale as the industry is forced to reduce its footprint to avoid being banned.

Casino Greyhound Racing Club secretary Ron Herd said less profitable tracks would be the first to go when the sport winds back and enters a new era of strict and expensive regulation.

"The TAB tracks - like ourselves and Lismore - will remain and they will close the non-TAB tracks,” Mr Herd said.

"They don't generate any income back to the industry.

"Then they might shut TAB tracks that aren't making money. But at this stage it is racing as normal.

"There will be some things that come out later on but there has been no indication of track closure.”

Conflicting reports have been given on whether greyhound tracks on Crown land will be sold off to developers or remain in public hands.

Labor MP Adam Searle asked if, given reports of "developers circling the Grafton and Casino tracks”, the NSW Government would rule out selling any tracks on Crown land to private interests.

Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair told parliament such courses would remain for public use.

"The government has consistently stated that Crown land used for greyhound racing would only be used for open space, sporting or other suitable community uses,” he said.

"If there are any changes to the need for Crown land to provide for greyhound racing, the government will work with the community, local councils, greyhound racing regulator and clubs to find sporting or community uses for racetracks located on Crown land, including Wentworth Park.”

A Racing NSW spokesman the same day suggested the public-use rule, created before Premier Mike Baird reversed his greyhound racing ban, no longer stood.

"It will be decided through the Morris Iemma panel in consultation with the industry,” he said.

NSW has 34 greyhound tracks and several will have to be closed under tough new conditions the industry needs to meet if the sport is to continue. Premier Mike Baird this week offered to reverse his ban if the industry downsized.