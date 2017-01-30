Local teen mingles with best actors in the world

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

ALSTONVILLE teenager Nicholas Hamilton is currently surrounded by fellow film and TV actors at the red carpet of the Screen Actor Guild Awards with the cast of his latest films.

Hamiton posted an image of himself in Instagram at the red carpet event with fellow actors and hit TV series Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard.

These two mouth-breathers... @entertainmentweekly @maybelline #PreSAGs A photo posted by Nicholas Hamilton (@nicholas.hamilton) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:55am PST

The three young actors met in the set of the upcoming film It, a new production of the Stephen King book, which filmed in Canada last year and is due to be released in September.

The Alstonville High student, 16, is nominated with the rest of the cast for the 2016 indie film Captain Fantastic for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, which included Viggo Mortensen (Lord of the Rings), George Mackay (Pride) and Annalise Basso (Ouija).

The SAG Awards are held in Los Angeles, USA, which honours the best achievements in film and television performances.

The 2016 indie film Captain Fantastic tells the story of a father who struggles to offer his children a rigorous but alternative upbringing.

Mortensen's portrayal of the dad has also earned him a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at this weekend's awards.