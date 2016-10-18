Local production brings the horror and the hilarity

STARS: Beth Hobbs and Sarah Jane Loxton rehearsing for Better Be with the Dead.

LISMORE Theatre Company is putting on a spooky comedy this October to celebrate the Halloween season.

Better be with the Dead is like nothing you've ever seen before.

A locally written horror/comedy, Better Be With The Dead is about a troubled, but definitely NOT haunted community theatre.

Shows are cancelled at the last moment, cast members drink too much, the president is kind of bossy, and fatal accidents happen far too often.

When the beleaguered theatre company decides to put on a play about contacting the dead, it becomes difficult to tell what is real and what is not.

Love is betrayed, the past is mysterious, and witches frolic.

Written by Lisa Walmsley, and directed by Jos Wright, the production stars a cast of nine actors of varying ages.

This production will make you laugh, it will make you cry, and it may make you feel a bit spooked.

Come dressed for Halloween, see how many movie, television and literary references you can recognise, and remember, the theatre is not really haunted. No, really.

Better Be With The Dead opens at the Rochdale Theatre Friday October 21 at 8pm.

Showing Saturday October 22, Friday October 28 and Saturday October 29 at 8pm.

Matinee show Sunday October 23 at 2.30pm.

Tickets $15/20 online at www.trybooking.com/231946 or at the door.