Local photographer's work on Attenborough's new series

SIR David Attenborough's Planet Earth II will have its Australian debut at 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 15, and this year's series will feature luminous fungi from Booyong by a local photographer.

Spectacular images of bioluminescent fungi and other local fungi feature in the time-lapse images by photographer Steve Axford.

Mr Axford's footage will be featured in the third par of the series, titled Jungle, expected to air on Wednesday, March 1 on Nine.

The opening episode of Planet Earth II, which aired in the UK last November, was the most watched natural history program in the UK for more than 15 years.

Narrated by Sir David and produced by the BBC's Natural History Unit, this phenomenal program uses the latest in filming technology to reveal the natural world from amazing new perspectives.

The extended trailer features some of a number of time-lapse images shot by Mr Axford locally for the TV series.

The series Executive Producer, Mike Gunton, highlighted the importance of footage about bioluminescent fungi filmed in different parts of the world, including the Northern Rivers.

"Emma (Napper), who is the producer of that program (the Jungle episode), and I were talking about some of the stories that would be in the series," he said.

"Obviously there's always a lot of excitement about the big mammals and dramatic behaviour, but I've personally always been a fan of the weird and outlandish things that broaden the spectrum of what makes the natural world so wonderful.

"She'd shown me some material this chap had filmed for himself and it was amazing. She said 'you've got to do this. Nobody's seen anything like this'. He did some more filming for us. It's not just the bioluminescence that's interesting.

"There was fungi that looked like Medusa's head bursting out of the ground. It is so remarkable and outlandish it's one of those things that sticks in your mind. It is utterly memorable, and that's what you want (as a producer)."

The producer said his work is to mix up the kind of footage the series presents.

"As well as the glamorous and cute stuff, you want stuff that almost shocks people. His fungus footage is fantastic in both senses of the word: it's wow and fantastical and it's a very clever piece of photography."

Planet Earth II was in production for more than three years in 40 countries.