Local opportunity to work with Hollywood

Will Gammons impressive production credits include iconic films such as Lord of the Rings - Return of the King, Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire and Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince.

SOUTH Golden Beach teenager Raph Atkins, 16, has scored a dream opportunity to work on hollywood level visual effects just down the road from his home.

He decided to hang up his school tie in favour of a two-year traineeship in 3D Animation at Cumulus VFX, a growing visual effects studio based in Bangalow.

'I'm still pinching myself about being part of the Cumulus team. To be offered a traineeship and work with world-class animators at my age is a dream come true," Raph said.

Although Raph says that meeting Will Gammon, Director Cumulus VFX was serendipitous, it seems this highly creative, self-confessed 'high school drop-out' has been working towards this goal for sometime.

"I've written stories, made films, and developed characters in notebooks and on really basic apps since I was little," he said.

"Recently I started coding more seriously and working with industry standard 3D animation programs.

"I was always open to leaving school if the right thing came along, but I didn't know a place like Cumulus existed so close to home."

According to the talented teen, it's the stuff that dreams are made of; where a day in the office might include anything from working on the latest Marvel film to stepping inside virtual worlds to test out the latest in Oculus technology.

Will Gammon's impressive production credits include iconic films such as Lord of the Rings - Return of the King, Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire and Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince.

He says it's an exciting time for Raph to join his growing production team.

"Cumulus VFX produce high quality visual effects for film, television and visual media, using software that allows us to work with clients anywhere in the world," Raph said.

"We're working on major projects and we're growing all the time."

Cumulus VFX director Mr Gammon anticipates employing up to 20 junior and senior production staff this year and is keen to work closely with local schools and tertiary institutions to give emerging artists like Raph similar opportunities.

"I'm thrilled to offer motivated creators like Raph an entry into the film and animation industry. Raph will be paid to learn on the job with some of the best animators in the business, right here in regional NSW," Mr Gammon said.

"This is a booming industry, and by the end of his traineeship Raph will be ready to work with the best animation and visual effects studios in the world."

Young creators interested in a career in visual effects and animation should contact intern@cumulusvfx.com