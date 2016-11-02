Local filmmakers win at global film festival

SOME RED Inc service users have come out grinning after their films were awarded a recent film festival for filmmakers with a disability.

The festival was global and as a result, the films and their makers have made it to the finals of The Hive Award (which recognises organisations that support film makers with disability).

Filmmaker and mentor Terese Van Twest explained that RED Inc had three videos that made it to the finals in the Sit Down Shut Up and Watch Film and New Media competition in Adelaide recently.

Excitingly, Peter Dickson's 'Trolleyman' won the best special effects and new media award at the festival.

Meanwhile, Jackson Reid's music video 'I Really Want to Get to Know you More' made it to the finals for best music video, and Peter MacDonald's film 'The Chosen One' made it to the finals for best animation.

Now I Play Soccer by Sarah Stuart was also selected and screened at the festival.

RED Inc as a service itself was in the finals for the Hive Award which recognises organisations that support film makers with disability.

For more info about the competition, head to https://sitdownshutupandwatch.com/