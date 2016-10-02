28°
Local chopping board makes it on national television

Marc Stapelberg
| 30th Sep 2016 3:01 PM
NATIONAL EXPOSURE: The Cutting Board Company owner Ken Langley , pictured, and his wife Natalie, were excited to see their cutting boards used on a Channel 10 cooking program based in Victoria.
NATIONAL EXPOSURE: The Cutting Board Company owner Ken Langley , pictured, and his wife Natalie, were excited to see their cutting boards used on a Channel 10 cooking program based in Victoria.

Husband and wife team Ken and Natalie Langley watched as some of the best chefs in the business used their chopping boards on live television.

The impact on the regional small business owners has been profound as customers have since requested the boards have their company logo on the board rather than customers own personal or business designs.

"The Cutting Board Company" operates out of Lismore and moves between five and ten thousand boards a year primarily through online retail.

Creative Media Productions in Melbourne approached Ken and Natalie about using their boards on the national television cooking show, My Market Kitchen.

According to Mr Langley the company originally started as a way to use leftover wood from their wholesale timber business which had been operating for more than 25 years.

He said the largest board used on the show was one metre by 500 cm with smaller boards being used as display boards for the finished product.

"They are big, they are heavy and they are a durable product and they are not a cheap overseas timber."

Mr Langley said they used four main types of Australian grown wood including Blackbutt Gum, Spotted Gum, Blue Gum and Red Gum.

Mrs Langley said that famous Masterchef celebrity Matt Preston apparently loved the boards and commented on them while using them.

There company accountant could not believe the idea when it was first proposed and subsequently just how popular it has proven to be.

"He is still scratching his head," Mrs Langley said.

"We recorded the first show with the boards and watched it back," she said.

"It was so exciting.

"And every time they showed the board we got very excited."

Mrs Langley said they were getting invited to a lot of parties because they often brought a platter of food on a board and then left the board at their hosts.

The company which has been operating for three years is now expanding its sheds in South Lismore and is hoping to incorporate give-aways in future promotional activities.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ken and natalie langley, retail sales, south lismore business, television debut, the cutting board company

