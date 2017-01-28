30°
News

Little girl's organs "beyond bursting point”

Alina Rylko
| 28th Jan 2017 6:07 PM Updated: 6:43 PM
Paige Humphreys.
Paige Humphreys. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ANDREW Humphreys is in a race against time.

His "beautiful" little girl Paige needs lifesaving surgery.

When she was a newborn, the nine-year old suffered a staphlococcus infection in her navel which travelled into her umbilical cord.

The vein supposed to deliver 75% of blood and 25% of oxygen to Paige's liver then became blocked.

It took four years of invasive medical tests for her diagnosis of hypersplenism, pancytopenia and non-cirrhotic portal hypertension.

Since, Paige has endured 20 surgeries to try manage the rare condition, which could see her bleed to death at any moment

"Unfiltered blood goes through her brain, causing all sorts of problems, and pressurises all her internal organs and veins beyond bursting point," Mr Humphreys said.

"Her liver is starved of blood and oxygen and it's slowly shrivelling away."

Paige Humphreys.
Paige Humphreys. Contributed

Mr Humprhys lives on a knife's edge as he navigates medical specialists, legal appointments, and his own research on how to best help Paige.

Aged four, the toddler was airlifted to hospital after she threw up four litres of blood.

In Australia, a Meso-rex shunt would reestablish blood flow to Paige's liver would only come with a 50% chance of success, and would require the sacrifice of a portion of Paige's jugular vein.

In the US, Mr Humphreys has been promised a procedure by Dr Riccardo Superina of the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago with a 90% success rate.

Instead of using Paige's vein, a vein transposition would move Paige's coronary vein to restablish the blood flow to the liver.

"It offers much better chance of success because it doesn't use the vein out of the neck - there's a reduction in the amount of cutting and splicing," Mr Humphreys said.

"And it's with one of few doctors in the world classed as a super surgeon; Dr Superina is a leading paediatric transplant surgeon, having done 200 Meso-rex shunts."

Mr Humphries has set a up a finger nail art competition through the social media hashtag #SavingPaigeHumphreys to raise $290,000 needed.

"Paige would be the first in Australia to get the Meso-rex shunt with a transposition of the coronary vein," Mr Humphreys said.

"The surgery comes with a guarantee that if it fails they would reattempt it at their own expense.

"Just out of compassion we want her to have the best chance possible."

Supporters of the Bora Ridge family are asked to post a photo up on Instagram or Facebook of their best nail art and donate $10 for ever entry at: www.gofundme.com/paigehumphreys.

Five winners will be picked by Paige, winning $100 each.

NAILED IT: Bluestocking_adventures posts her entry on Instagram.
NAILED IT: Bluestocking_adventures posts her entry on Instagram.

"When she was about four-years-old, her finger nails and toe nails began falling out and she always loved painting her fingernails so that's why I thought I would do a nail art competition," Mr Humphreys said.

Since, Paige has had vitamin therapy to grow her nails back.

As for what she's looking for in a winning entry, Mr Humphreys said "she's just a normal little girl, she's likes normal girl stuff".

"Her favourite colour is something close to blue, purple, aqua, turquoise.

"To go with her beautiful eyes."

Paige turns 10 in March and Mr Humphreys hopes she will have the surgery before then.

Paige Humphreys.
Paige Humphreys. Contributed
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks go fund me liver surgery paige humphreys

Little girl's organs "beyond bursting point”

Little girl's organs "beyond bursting point”

"Her liver is starved of blood and oxygen and it's slowly shrivelling away": heartbroken dad launches nail art comp to save 'beautiful' Paige.

Should new dads stay overnight with their bubs?

Mullumbimby parents Rohini Drury and Kim O'Sullivan with their nine-week-old son, Alfie, at the Byron Central Hospital Birthing Suite.

New birthing suites at North Coast hospital perfect for families

Tireless worker's death felt keenly in the community

The remarkable headstone for a remarkable man who worked tirelessly for his community - David Jarman.

In the last days of his life David Jarman was working hard for Byron

From Alstonville to the red carpet of Hollywood

RISING STAR: Alstonville teenager Nicholas Hamilton is up for will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Teenager off to glittering awards night

Local Partners

Tireless worker's death felt keenly in the community

EVEN to the very last days of his life David Jarman was working hard for the Byron Bay area.

Top off the school holidays with big market day

The Lennox Community Markets will be held this Sunday at the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre

Cars and reptiles on show, inflatable obstacle course, and more

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

COFFEE TIME: Coffee Oasis is one of the regular operators at a number of Northern Rivers markets.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from this weekend

10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

RED CARPET: Shane Rennie, tour manager, and Bronwyn Kidd, Flickerfest director, bringing the tour home to Mullum.

Film, theatre, community events and more

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

ACTOR John Hurt has died aged 77.

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge.

Reality show’s judges reveal the ups and downs of new season.

This book is not going to make you feel good

This book is not going to make you feel good, not at all.

Book review: To the Sea

To the Sea turns the tide of the mystery of a Tasmanian teenager's disappearance from macabre to mystical.

An eloquent and whimsical tale spanning generations

Married At First Sight overhauled for its fourth season

Cheryl shops for her wedding dress in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

New reality tv twist for tired show

From Alstonville to the red carpet of Hollywood

RISING STAR: Alstonville teenager Nicholas Hamilton is up for will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Teenager off to glittering awards night

'It's definitely an eye-opener': Coast lifeguards hit Bondi

NEW RECRUIT: Joel Bevilacqua followed his heart from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney, where he's joined the cast of Bondi Rescue.

Former Coast lifeguards join Bondi Rescue ranks

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 $565,000

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

BANGALOWS BEST BUY!

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Cheap housing approved in priced out town

Koho housing approved for Stuart Street in Mullumbimby.

A controversial affordable housing development will go ahead

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Lismore house prices 'severely unaffordable'

Aerial of Lismore. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Less affordable than New York, Tokyo, Singapore and Dublin

Demolition starts on one of Casino's oldest buildings

68 Barker Street, Casino, built in the 1890s and formerly known as Holwood House.

The house had been left to deteriorate, now it's being knocked down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!