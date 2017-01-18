38°
News

Northern Rivers sustainable solar success story

Alison Paterson
| 18th Jan 2017 5:47 AM
INNOVATION: Lismore City Council's water and wastewater manager Matt Torr, environmental strategies officer Sharyn Hunnisett and council consultant Michael Qualmann at East Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant where a community funded floating solar project will be placed. (Image shows what floating solar project will look like)
INNOVATION: Lismore City Council's water and wastewater manager Matt Torr, environmental strategies officer Sharyn Hunnisett and council consultant Michael Qualmann at East Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant where a community funded floating solar project will be placed. (Image shows what floating solar project will look like) Cathy Adams

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HARNESSING the sunshine has pushed Lismore into the limelight with two innovative 100kW floating solar farms soon to commence production, making the city the first council and community solar farm in Australia.

The pair which comprise a rooftop solar system at the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre and a floating solar system on a settling pond at the East Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant, are due to commcence production by early March.

According to Lismore City Council's Environmental Strategies Officer, Sharyn Hunnisett, this brings council one step closer to being energy self-sufficient.

She said initially each solar farm will save council by up to one quarter of the site's current electrical costs.

"The key benefit of council partnering a community energy project is it's a demonstration of how we can increase renewable energy use using innovative technology and the money we spend it remains within the Lismore community," she said.

"It's been a long road and I can't wait for the projects to be up and running."

Ms Hunnisett said Lismore City Council has received a great deal of interest from other councils and shires around Australia on the solar farms.

She has been invited to give a presentation and contribute to a council master-class workshop on the projects at the Community Energy Congress 2017 in Melbourne in February.

"There's been national interest in the floating solar farms and we have been invited to share our success story," she said.

"It's a good example of regional cities taking leadership and listening to their community, it's not just about the bottom line, this is about sustainability and the greater benefit to our region," she said.

"There's still a lot more space available on the East Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant pond, this is the first step and we will definitely be expanded."

Ms Hunnisett explained the solar farms were funded by the community Lismore Community Solar Farm East Lismore Community solar farm Goonellebeah, each consisting of 20 local community investors each, who bought shares in the project and the money raised was loaned to council.

"This is an innovative and unique concept utilising the latest technology and will be Australia's first council and community solar farm and we believe the second only floating solar system being commercially used within Australia," she said.

"We are so excited by this concept. It is another step for the Northern Rivers in showing leadership nationally on renewable energy and another step forward in Council fulfilling the community's vision for Lismore to become a model of sustainability."

Shareholders in the project will be paid back in seven years at a 5.5 per cent interest rate and council expects to start making money back in 10 years time.

Meanwhile, sunshine is also all the go at the South Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant where a $25M upgrade to transform the 80-year-old plant into a modern facility with an increased capacity of 45% includes the installation of a 334kW solar farm which will save up to 60% of energy used on site.

Time lapse footage throughout the duration of works will be available for viewing from on Council's website at www.lismore.nsw.gov.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  east lismorew sewage treatment plant goonellabah sports and aquatic centre lismore city council solar solar farm solar power sustainability

Lismore man accused of murdering his son refused bail

Lismore man accused of murdering his son refused bail

A COURT has heard the post mortem report on the 29-year-old's body has not yet been finalised.

  • News

  • 18th Jan 2017 5:30 AM

Northern Rivers sustainable solar success story

INNOVATION: Lismore City Council's water and wastewater manager Matt Torr, environmental strategies officer Sharyn Hunnisett and council consultant Michael Qualmann at East Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant where a community funded floating solar project will be placed. (Image shows what floating solar project will look like)

Solar energy partnership a win-win for community and council

251 Lismore Go Fund Me campaigns raise $333,500

Lennox Head mum Sarah Rosborg's dream of building a safe house for young victims of sex abuse in Kenya has become a reality. In the end, $200,000 was raised in less than one month and Rafiki Mwema was able to build the 'Queen's Castle'.

Crowdfunding magic room for guests, death, sick kids, pets

Hearing for cops accused of locking child, 8, in paddy wagon

Two police officers are facing Lismore Local Court today.

Despite an 'influx of relatives', a two-day hearing has been set

Local Partners

251 Lismore Go Fund Me campaigns raise $333,500

CHOICE urges potential donors to research crowdfunding campaigns in case plea for help is a scam

Value of safety is $250,000 in the community

24 hour policing at Casino has helped with safety in the community.

NSW government has made grants available to improve safety.

Ahoy! The Wooden Boat Festival is on its way

Members of the Richmond River Rowing & Sailing Club admire Mark Pierce's boat Northbridge Junior, ahead of the 2017 Wooden Boat Festival on Australia Day. Back row, from left, is Mark Pierce, Jacqueline Heap, Commodore Phil Robbins and James Kalaf. At front, from left, is Tony Pullyn, George Renault, David Bowler, Geoff Benson and Maurice Renault.

Australia Day event a must-see for fans of timber craft

Northern Rivers murder mystery takes out award at Flickerfest

MURDER MYSTERY: Northern Rivers young actress Yasmin Honeychurch in a still from the award-wiining film In a Canefield by Emily Avila and Coralie Tapper.

Finding'little star' brought film shoot to the region.

Join the challenge to Live Life Large this Friday

Deborah and Neil Marks have been inspired by Jodie's Inspiration to Live Life Large.

Business owner's invitation to join her on Jodie's Inspiration hike

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Walking Dead is officially the most-watched series on television — and yet the show’s cast earn a fraction of the paycheques commanded by actors on other shows.

50 Shades actress on why she hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 NEW PRICE ...

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly onto the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

LAND VALUES: Figures reveal how much your property is worth

Land values in Ballina have increased over the past 12 months.

Property in one Northern Rivers town has increased by almost 14%

6 new estates to build a home on the Northern Rivers

Land estates are available now on the Northern Rivers with some stages opening up soon.

Looking for a place to put down roots and raise a family?

How you could get $35,000 off a new home in Lismore

Richmond Hill Holdings developer Lucas Zorzo and LJ Hooker Lismore sales agent Robert Menin at the display home for a new estate in Richmond Hill.

Own your new home sooner

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!