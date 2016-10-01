Lismore’s much-loved Jodie McRae passes away

Jodie McRae of Lismore, founded "Jodie's Inspiration after battling a rare form of breast cancer. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

CHERISHED local fundraising legend Jodie McRae has today lost her long-running battle with breast cancer, aged 43.

The sad news was announced in a message on the Facebook page of the local charity Ms McRae founded, Jodie's Inspiration.

"On behalf of Jodie's family, the Board and Committee of Jodie's Inspiration, it is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of Jodie McRae: much-loved mother, partner, sister, daughter, aunty, cousin, friend and inspiration to many," the message read.

"We thank everyone who has helped support Jodie through her cancer journey, particularly her phenomenal medical team.

"The outpouring of love has touched Jodie and her entire family, who today request privacy as they grieve.

"At this time we remember not how Jodie passed but more importantly how she lived.

"We have one beacon to guide us that Jodie never had: we have her inspirational example

"Today we are thankful for a life well-lived and a person never forgotten.

"Jodie will never roam free from the shackles of our love whilst ever we who walk in her shadow continue to Live, Life, Large.

"Jesse Smith - Chairman, Jodie's Inspiration Ltd."

Ms McRae was diagnosed with a rare incurable form of breast cancer in early 2013.

The experience motivated her to found Jodie's Inspiration, which in its short life has raised more than $100,000 for Northern Rivers cancer wards.

It will continue after her passing.

Two months ago when the end was near she told The Northern Star she was "extremely proud" of her children, Kaela, 20, and Jake, 16.

Her final message to supporters was to "live life large".

"I look forward to looking down on everyone and enjoying that whole experience," she reflected.

