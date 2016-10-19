Lismore's inspirational runner shares his tips for success

Lismore local Dave Alley after breaking the Australian record for running around Australia.

DAVE ALLEY, the man famous for cycling and running around Australia is returning to Lismore this weekend to host a motivational workshop for budding athletes on focus and fitness.

Part of the proceeds will go to local charity Jodie's Inspiration.

What the workshop will feature

Alley says the workshop will have a running focus but will also feature motivational tips that he has learned from his endurance experiences.

"It will be not only on running tips and tricks but also the motivation side of things, so I'll tell a little of my story along with some accompanying videos,” he said.

Also attending the event is accredited sports dietician Adelle Pubrick of Body Balance Nutrition in Ballina, who will be covering nutrition for running performance and competition preparation.

Her main advice is to plan and practice your diet consistently.

"Plan and practice your nutrition strategies before any event, practice is really key,” Ms Pubrick said.

Dave's top tips

Alley says that those wanting to achieve great things need to have patience, self-belief and determination.

"It comes down to patience and self-belief and never losing site of what your goal is and working toward that goal,” he said.

He also encourages everyone to ignore people that doubt them and surround themselves with people that support them.

"There will be plenty of people out there who will tell you that you can't achieve your dream but as long as you believe in it then you can make it happen and by surrounding yourself with great people you can achieve great things,” he said.

Event details

The event takes place at Oakes Oval from 2-5.30pm this Saturday.

Tickets cost $20 and $5 from each sale goes to local Lismore charity Jodie's Inspiration, they can be purchased at https://alley-health-fitness-australia.pay.ezidebit.com.au/ and event details can be found on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/107453539712996/