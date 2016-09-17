Lismore's first photographer captures history of the town

John Dawson Forbes' photo of the northside of Woodlark Street.

IN A small park on the side of the Old Pacific Highway into Brunswick Heads a small number of headstones are nestled in what is known as Pilgrim Memorial Park Cemetery.

One of these headstones shows the names of some members of the Forbes family

John Dawson Forbes is the patriarch at the top of the headstone and is responsible for some of Lismore's earliest photographs.

Forbes was born in 1840 in Aberdeenshire in Scotland and arrived in Brisbane, Australia in 1866.

He had already travelled to China with his uncle who was captain of a sailing boat and India when the ship he was sailing on was wrecked off its coast.

He had spent 11 days on a raft before eventually roaming around India for some time.

In Australia he did a number of jobs, including cedar getting before he married Catherine Hewitson in Casino.

John Dawson Forbes' photo of Molesworth St showing Hunt's Saddlery. Richmond River Historical Societ

But it was photography where Forbes is best remembered.

He used a process called 'wet plate' photography which was a technique invented by Englishman Frederick Scott Archer in 1851.

The process involves adding a soluble iodide to a solution of cellulose nitrate and coating a glass plate with the mixture.

It was with this technique Forbes captured scenes around Lismore and was known as the first permanent photographer in the area.

Although it doesn't mention what business he was running, Forbes got himself into trouble in 1890 when he was declared bankrupt.

Some time after that he moved to Brunswick Heads where he retired and built a boat.

He died in 1921 and is buried with Catherine and two of their younger children who predeceased him.

