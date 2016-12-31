Lismore won't be a ghost town this New Year

FUN; Lismore streets will come alive on New Year's Day.

WITH thousands coming into Lismore for Tropical Fruits, one of the main issues around New Years is for visitors to know what businesses will be open during the festival.

Tropical Fruits club manager Hannah Rice-Hayes said the organisation has compiled a list of businesses that will be operating on and around the New Year period.

Our guide to what is open on New Year's Eve in Lismore. Samantha Elley

"We started to produce this list around five years ago, after a series of complains and feedback from visitors saying Lismore was a ghost town during the festival," she said.

"Well Lismore is no ghost town and it hasn't for a long time,

"The list we have compiled has a double purpose: it informs Topical Fruits revellers of the services and products available in town, plus it supports those business that make an effort to stay open and support our community," she said.

The list includes details on restaurants and cafes, clubs and pubs, shops and retailers, transport services, accommodation and other local services.

Hannah Rice-Hayes explained the list was compiled by Tropical Fruits volunteers that contacted the businesses in person or over the phone.

"The list is by all means not comprehensive and we apologise if we missed any operator or business that will be open over the New Year's period," she said.

If you would like to add your business to the list, send an email to fruits@tropicalfruits.org.au with address, opening dates and contact details.

For the full list visit tropicalfruits.org.au.