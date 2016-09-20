Lismore welcomes legend

Photos View Photo Gallery

LIVERPOOL Legend John Barnes arrived in Lismore to launch the Liverpool FC International Academy New South Wales at Southern Cross University's Football Centre.

The charastmatic football legend has an esteemed history in soccer which officially makes him football royalty.

With 108 goals in 407 games for Liverpool between 1987 and 1997, Barnes has been voted by fans as one of the top 5 LFC players of all time.

In his 10 years with Liverpool, he won two First Division titles, two FA Cups, one League Cup and three Charity Shields. Barnes also scored 11 times for his country in 79 appearances and his iconic solo goal against Brazil in 1984 is considered one of the best individual goals ever scored for England.

But his low key aproach meant he was more interested in 'Liverpool ethos' than his own grand achievements.

"They are going to have a lot of fun beacause that s what it is all about,” Barnes said.

"Showing the right humility, the right dignity, because the Liverpool way for youngesters is not just about trying to get them to be professional footballers.

"It is about trying to get them to be decent young human beings.

"The possibility is 99 percent won't be professional footballers but they can still contribute to society.

"So it is more about giving them good values because that what football is about anyway.

"What they do in Liverpool will be replicated here, the same sessions they go through, the same retoric that is espoused at Liverpool for the young players will be exactly the same as they will be doing here.

"We are not saying they will be professional footballers but they will be known about, they will be spotted and there will be an opportunity for them and the rest is up to them.

Liverpool FC International Academy NSW was announced in April as an Australia first, bringing together the facilities, expertise and teaching resources of Southern Cross University with the proven football education methodology and philosophy of Liverpool Football Club.

Going forward, Liverpool FC International Academy NSW will offer development programs for junior players.