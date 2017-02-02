Lismore to feature in international collaboration

(nothing is) Useless is an experimental partnership between RealArtWorks Inc and Tralala Blip. Photo Contributed

LISMORE local band of mixed abilities 'The Useless Assembly' will be touring the East Coast with an internationally renowned Polish band of mixed abilities in February this year.

It is part of an experimental arts/ music collaboration and involves a 'noise opera'.

The 'MOST' performance is an arts funded project in Lismore, and is a collaboration with the Lismore Regional Gallery.

The project is part of an ongoing Polish/ Lismore cultural exchange that started in 2013.

REMONT POMP is an inclusive band using improvisation and sound experiments, formed by members with and without disabilities. Photo Contributed Contributed

The first part of the MOST project took place in Poland in 2014, where members of Australia's The Useless Assembly (performing as 'The Bridge') travelled in 2013 to tour across the country with two Polish bands.

This adventurous trip was self-funded and conducted in true punk fashion, with the bands travelling by van and train, crashing in hostels together and forming lasting links.

MOST ii represents the second edition of the project, where one of the Polish bands - Remont Pomp - will journey to Australia, along with two of Europe's finest experimental / jazz musicians.

MIKOLAJ TRZASKA plays saxophone and clarinet, and is one of the most important Polish jazz artists alive today. Photo Contributed Contributed

Tralala Blip and The Useless Assembly from the North Coast of NSW will join them in their hometown of Lismore, where together they will prepare a unique show involving more than 20 artists with and without disabilities.

The end result will be presented on a unique cross-border post-disability February tour stretching from Brisbane to Bendigo.

Each extended concert will involve the acts performing on their own as well as collaborating on The Singularity, a noise opera set at the end of the human era.

RABIH BEAINI is known for his innovative and boundary-pushing music, crossing into both the techno and experimental music worlds. Photo Contributed Contributed

The artist collaboration '(nothing is) Useless' is an experimental partnership between RealArtWorks Inc and Tralala Blip.

Initiated in 2014 at the provocation of Lismore Regional Gallery director Brett Adlington, members from both groups collaborated on "Resistant Obsolescence”, an exhibition and performance at Lismore Regional Gallery.

You can watch a brief documentary on the first Polish leg of the MOST tour here. www.vimeo.com/109421130

Arists playing include Tralala Blip - Australia's premiere mixed abilities electronic ensemble; Rabih Beaini - known for his innovative and boundary-pushing music, crossing into both the techno and experimental music worlds; (nothing is) Useless - an experimental partnership between RealArtWorks Inc and Tralala Blip; Mikolaj Trzaska - plays saxophone and clarinet, and is one of the most important Polish jazz artists alive today; Remont Pomp - an inclusive band using improvisation and sound experiments, formed by members with and without disabilities; The Useless Assembly (as the partnership is now known) have since been adapting the interactive installation developed in Wagga as the basis for an Experimental Music Opera, THE SINGULARITY.

TOUR DATES

Lismore - Saturday February 18 - Lismore Art Gallery

Brisbane - Sunday February 19 - The Haunt

Sydney - TuesdayFebruary 21 - Red Rattler

Wagga - Saturday February 25 - Wagga Waggga Art Gallery

Bendigo Sunday February 26 - Undue Noise @ The Old Fire Station