Lismore: The Christmas season has well and truly arrived

27th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
The 2016 Shopbaby Carols in the Heart will be held on Sunday December 11.
NORTHERN RIVERS families are invited to get into the Christmas spirit at Lismore's 2016 Shopbaby Carols in the Heart on Sunday December 11.

Held at Oakes Oval, the Shopbaby Carols in the Heart offer free fun and entertainment, carol singing and fireworks to celebrate the festive season.

The gates will open at 4pm with children's activities including free face painting, a jumping castle and a chance to write a letter to Santa.

Entertainment starts at 6pm with the Trinity Choir and Kadina Choir, Luke Vassella, Lismore Ministers' Fellowship Group, musicians from the Northern Rivers Conservatorium and RED Inc, as well as the headline act, X Factor stars Matt and Jess.

Santa will drop by for a visit and there will be a spectacular fireworks display at 8.45pm.

"This is a great community event and we encourage families to bring the kids for some free Christmas fun," Council's Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe said.

"We will have food and refreshments as well as battery operated 'candles' for sale, with all proceeds going to local charity, Jodie's Inspiration. Come and join us for an afternoon of Christmas fun, laughter and community spirit."

Food and refreshments will be provided by the Lismore City Lions Club, Goonellabah Lions Club, the Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and the House With No Steps.

Bring a picnic blanket and the family. Everyone welcome.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  christmas carols lismore city council

