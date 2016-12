Samantha Elley Full Profile Login to follow

COLOUR and glamour are never far behind when Tropical Fruits are involved.

The local group lit up the streets of Lismore with the unusual, bright and attractive costumes as they kicked off the New Year's Eve weekend.

With the theme of Glamatron this year, there is a definite sci-fi feel with many of the costumes.

Check out the video compiled by our entertainment editor Javier Encalada.