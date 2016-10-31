Lismore says no: Skating, smoking, animal circuses and out-of-town charities banned

IT SEEMS recalcitrant Lismore residents need more reminding when it comes to following the rules in the CBD.

On Friday the Lismore Business Panel voted to support the process of installing additional compliance signage.

However, they did not support the $3200 budget allocation for the signs and resolved to find a more cost-effective option for signage.

The original sign proposal (pictured) included 4 double-sided aluminium framed signs referring to cycling and skateboarding on pathways and smoking, for example. Four signs would be placed at the four major points around the main block.

Who polices what?

Council does general patrols for cycling, skateboards etc, but does not police smoking and does not confiscate people's possessions. Council does not issue fines to minors. Rather, it would be an educational rather than enforcement response for children.

There is also a commitment from the NSW Police through the Lismore CitySafe program and they attend the CBD and replicate Council's' enforcement rules.

5 Things you can't do in the Lismore CBD

1) Be an aggressive out-of-town charity worker: In August Lismore Council resolved that organisations that conduct fundraising on commission or that have no demonstrable benefit or direct connection with local organisations or community groups will not be permitted to conduct community fundraising activities in the Lismore LGA.

3) Smoke: In 2013 the CBD became a smoke-free area with the activation of Lismore City Council's Smoke-free Areas Policy.

4) Ride Skatebord, rollerskates, or bikes on footpath (carrying or pushing equipment is permitted)

5) Perform at an animal circus

This year, Lismore city council maintained its rule to prohibit circuses in the Lismore area use live animal performers.