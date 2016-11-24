Lismore police officer assaulted

A MAN has been arrested after assaulting a police officer in Lismore last night.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said that at 8:20pm last night police attended a caravan park in Lismore in response to an alleged kidnapping.

Police spoke to a 20 year old Lismore man about this matter, snr cnst Henderson said, and the man was hostile and aggressive towards police.

The 20-year-old then assaulted a constable before being handcuffed and arrested.

Snr cnst Henderson said the man was taken to Lismore Police station where he was charged with assault and resist police.

The police involved did not suffer serious injuries and returned to duty, snr cnst Henderson said.

The alleged victim of the kidnapping was sighted and did not want any action taken, snr cnst Henderson added.