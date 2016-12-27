Sons remember their dad as a 'lovable rogue'

UDPATE, 4.10pm: "A LOVABLE rogue" is how Nick Inmon described his father Frank, 68, who passed away in the early hours today in Grafton.

"He loved the South Grafton Rebels and the Western Suburbs Magpies," Nick said.

Mr Inmon was a much-revered announcer at Lismore and Grafton Speedways.

He had never fully recovered from severe injuries sustained in 2015 when on his motorised mobility scooter in Queen St, Grafton, when an out-of-control car mounted the kerb and hit him, causing serious head and chest injuries.

He was rushed to Coffs Harbour Hospital and was in a coma for more than a week.

Nick, a former Daily Examiner employee and now Rural Weekly's group general manager, said his father's passing was a blessing.

"He was never the same after the accident," he said.

"Dad was in a fair bit of pain, his memory was impacted and he never recovered his functionality."

Nick said his father loved sport and loved calling sports even more.

"He picked up calling speedway in his late 30s, he called dirt bikes and even thoroughbred racing for a little while and MC'd dragon boat racing," he said.

"If it moved in a race, he would call it."

Lismore Speedway owner David Lander said Mr Inmon was a highly experienced and much respected sporting commentator.

"Frank had been around for ever, certainly for many more years than I've been here," he said.

"I think he'd like to be remembered as a knock-about bloke with a good sense of humour."

Mr Inmon is survived by his sons Brett, Nick and Bradley and their families.

TUESDAY, 2.45pm: TRIBUTES are pouring in after the death of popular Lismore Speedway announcer Frank Inmon.

Lismore Speedway posted this message on their Facebook page this afternoon: "We are very sad to announce that long time friend and announcer of Speedway Frank Inmon, has passed away today. Frank will be sadly missed by all speedway fans ,competitors and everyone who knew him. Further details will be posted at a later date."

Many people have already commented on the post, expressing their sadness about Mr Inmon's death.

Former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell wrote: "My condolences to Frank's loved ones and his Speedway family."

Neil Marks posted: "RIP my friend. Thanks for the many years of fun working together in Grafton and Lismore. 2016 the year of losing legends."

Ryan Green said Mr Inmon was an "absolute legend of the Speedway scene", and Kim Dhu said he had "gone to Speedway heaven without doubt".

Monique Taylor Troy posted: "RIP Frank you will be missed by many. All our thoughts and prayers are with your family".

Others have remembered Mr Inmon as an "awesome bloke" and announcer.