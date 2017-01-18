38°
Lismore man accused of murdering his son refused bail

Claudia Jambor
18th Jan 2017 5:30 AM

A FATHER accused of murdering his son will return to court next month following a mention in the Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Christopher John Gibson, 61, did not appear before the court for the short proceedings.

The court heard the post-mortem report of Gibson's 29-year-old son's body has not been finalised.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the proceedings until February 21 to enable a balance of the brief of evidence.

Bail was not formally applied for and therefore refused by Mr Heilpern.

Gibson was arrested on November 19 at the scene where the alleged murder took place at a Barrow Ln residence in Lismore.

He was charged by police with murder on November 20.

