Lismore Garden Club spring competiton winners and addresses

The following gardens are open for exhibition on Saturday and Sunday September 16-17:
2016 SPRING GARDEN COMPETITON WINNERS & ADDRESSES
CHAMPIONS
CHAMPION GARDEN
Joy Collings
"The Cottage"
39 Eureka Road
CLUNES NSW 2480
RESERVE CHAMPION GARDEN
Merv & Fay Ryan
63A Esmonde Street, EAST LISMORE NSW 2480
CHAMPION VEGETABLE GARDEN
Warren & Dawn Coles
673 Pinchin Road, GOOLMANGAR NSW 2480
RESERVE CHAMPION VEGETABLE GARDEN
Pat Greene
259 Koonorigan Road, KOONORIGAN NSW 2480
JUNIOR CHAMPION GARDENER
Braydon Milgate
CLASS WINNERS & PLACEGETTERS
Town Garden
- Winner Charlie & Dorothy Cox, 59 Walker Street, EAST LISMORE NSW 2480
2nd Town Garden Mary & Emily Betteridge, 7 Charles Street, SOUTH LISMORE NSW 2480
3rd Town Garden Merv & Marlene Taylor, 24 Kellas Street, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480
Country Garden
- Winner Joy Collings, "The Cottage", 39 Eureka Road, CLUNES NSW 2480
2nd Country Garden Paul & Maree Parkinson, 12 Minshul Crescent, TULLERA NSW 2480
All Seasons Garden
- Winner Merv & Fay Ryan, 63A Esmonde Street, LISMORE NSW 2480
2nd All Seasons Garden Barry & Heather Hayes, 951 Pinchins Road, GOOLMANGAR NSW 2480
3rd All Seasons Garden Marj Fisher, 29 Pleasant Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480
Garden Not Previously Entered
- Winner Patience Etherton, 37 Pindari Crescent, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480
2nd Garden Not Previously Entered Marie Stanford, Unit 20/3 Jubilee Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480
3rd Garden Not Previously Entered Pauline Buckland, Unit 26/3 Jubilee Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480
Best Floral Display
- Winner Paul & Maree Parkinson
2nd Best Floral Display Fay & Merv Ryan
3rd Best Floral Display Marie Stanford
Front Garden
- Winner Charlie & Dorothy Cox
2nd Front Garden Marj Fisher
3rd Front Garden Paul & Maree Parkinson
Back Garden - Winner Joy Collings
2nd Back Garden Paul & Maree Parkinson
3rd Back Garden Mary & Emily Betteridge
Pathway Garden
- Winner Charlie & Dorothy Cox
Garden Featuring Trimmed Shrubs
- Winner Bernadette Anemaatt, 93 Bright Street, EAST LISMORE NSW 2480
2nd Pauline Buckland
Bed of Single Variety Flowers
- Winner Glenna Fairfull, 64 Beaumont Drive, LISMORE NSW 2480
2nd Margaret Mazzer, 2 Invercauld Road, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480
Bed of Mixed Variety Flowers
- Winner Merv & Fay Ryan
2nd Paul & Maree Parkinson
3rd Marj Fisher
Display of Sweet Peas - Winner Phyllis Laker, 1/110 Oliver Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480
2nd Des Ellem
Best Flowering Shrub - Winner Warren & Dawn Coles, 673 Pinchin Road, GOOLMANGAR NSW 2480
2nd Fran Mitchell, 208 Connor Road, TREGEAGLE NSW 2480
3rd Mary & Emily Betteridge
Climber or Creeper Plant
- Winner Margaret Mazzer
2nd Joy Collings
3rd Barry & Heather Hayes
Plant in a Container
- Winner Marj Fisher
2nd Merv & Marlene Taylor
3rd Marie Stanford
Citrus/Fruit Tree in Container
- Winner Phyllis Laker
2nd Patience Etherton
3rd Warren & Dawn Coles
Complete Vegetable Garden
- Winner Warren & Dawn Coles
2nd Pat Greene, 259 Koonorigan Road, KOONORIGAN NSW 2480 - check
3rd Don Browning, 6/122 Nielson Street, LISMORE NSW 2480 - check
Bed of Mixed Vegetables
- Winner Don Browning
2nd Pat Greene
3rd Merv Taylor
Collection of Mixed Herbs
- Winner Joy Collings
2nd Charlie & Dorothy Cox
3rd Barry & Heather Hayes
Display of Bromeliads
- Winner Charlie & Dorothy Cox
2nd Mary & Emily Betteridge
3rd Bonnie Thompson, 20 Murray Street, LISMORE NSW 2480
Display of Succulents & Cacti
- Winner Edda Witchard, 304 Dunoon Road, NORTH LISMORE NSW 2480
2nd Chloe Milgate, 12 Kody Street, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480
3rd Fran Mitchell
Bed Featuring Rocks/Pebbles/Bark comb
- Winner Edda Witchard
2nd Paul & Maree Parkinson
3rd Barry & Heather Hayes
Water Feature Garden - Winner Paul & Maree Parkinson
2nd Mary & Emily Betteridge
3rd Barry & Heather Hayes
Bush, Shade or Greenhouse
- Winner Charlie & Dorothy Cox
2nd Joy Collings
3rd Patience Etherton
Outdoor Living Area
- Winner Bernadette Anemaat
2nd Patience Etherton
3rd Merv & Fay Ryan
Horticultural Novelty Winner Bernadette Anemaat
2nd Paul & Maree Parkinson
3rd Joy Collings
Best Ground Floor Flat/Relocatable Home/Caravan Garden
- Winner Marie Stanford
2nd Valmai Harmon, Unit 16/3 Jubilee Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480 check
3rd Pauline Buckland
Business/Factory/Retirement Village Garden
- Truck Alignments & Suspensions, 20 Cook Street, SOUTH LISMORE NSW 2480
Special Classes
1. JUNIOR GARDENERS COMPETITION (under 12 yrs of age) -
CONTAINER OR BED OF FLOWERS OR SUCCULENTS - Winner Braydon Milgate
CONTAINER OR BED OF VEGETABLES - Winner Kaydence Coles
2.BEST RETIREMENT HOME/VILLAGE GARDEN COMPETITION
-Winner Chauvel Village, 1 Star Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480
2nd Marys Grange, Dibbs Street, LISMORE NSW 2480
3.RETIREMENT HOME/VILLAGE RESIDENTS COMPETITION
PLANT IN A CONTAINER
- Winner Norma Parr
2nd Maree Heffernan
3rd Heather Warnes
PLANT IN THE GROUND
- Winner Nancy Scott
2nd Beverley Bugden
3rd Betty Matthews
VEGETABLES IN CONTAINER OR GROUND
-Winner Lorri Daines
2nd Doug Graham
3rd Brian Adams
Special Mention & Encouragement Award to - Lismore Community Gardens