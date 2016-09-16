25°
Lismore Garden Club spring competiton winners and addresses

16th Sep 2016 3:56 PM
LABOUR OF LOVE: Joy Collings in her Clunes garden, which has been awarded the Champion Garden in this year's Lismore Home Garden Club spring garden competition.
LABOUR OF LOVE: Joy Collings in her Clunes garden, which has been awarded the Champion Garden in this year's Lismore Home Garden Club spring garden competition.

The following gardens are open for exhibition on Saturday and Sunday September 16-17:

2016 SPRING GARDEN COMPETITON WINNERS & ADDRESSES

CHAMPIONS

CHAMPION GARDEN

Joy Collings

"The Cottage"

39 Eureka Road

CLUNES NSW 2480

RESERVE CHAMPION GARDEN

Merv & Fay Ryan

63A Esmonde Street, EAST LISMORE NSW 2480

CHAMPION VEGETABLE GARDEN

Warren & Dawn Coles

673 Pinchin Road, GOOLMANGAR NSW 2480

RESERVE CHAMPION VEGETABLE GARDEN

Pat Greene

259 Koonorigan Road, KOONORIGAN NSW 2480

JUNIOR CHAMPION GARDENER

Braydon Milgate

CLASS WINNERS & PLACEGETTERS

Town Garden

- Winner Charlie & Dorothy Cox, 59 Walker Street, EAST LISMORE NSW 2480

2nd Town Garden Mary & Emily Betteridge, 7 Charles Street, SOUTH LISMORE NSW 2480

3rd Town Garden Merv & Marlene Taylor, 24 Kellas Street, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480

Country Garden

- Winner Joy Collings, "The Cottage", 39 Eureka Road, CLUNES NSW 2480

2nd Country Garden Paul & Maree Parkinson, 12 Minshul Crescent, TULLERA NSW 2480

All Seasons Garden

- Winner Merv & Fay Ryan, 63A Esmonde Street, LISMORE NSW 2480

2nd All Seasons Garden Barry & Heather Hayes, 951 Pinchins Road, GOOLMANGAR NSW 2480

3rd All Seasons Garden Marj Fisher, 29 Pleasant Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480

Garden Not Previously Entered

- Winner Patience Etherton, 37 Pindari Crescent, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480

2nd Garden Not Previously Entered Marie Stanford, Unit 20/3 Jubilee Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480

3rd Garden Not Previously Entered Pauline Buckland, Unit 26/3 Jubilee Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480

Best Floral Display

- Winner Paul & Maree Parkinson

2nd Best Floral Display Fay & Merv Ryan

3rd Best Floral Display Marie Stanford

Front Garden

- Winner Charlie & Dorothy Cox

2nd Front Garden Marj Fisher

3rd Front Garden Paul & Maree Parkinson

Back Garden - Winner Joy Collings

2nd Back Garden Paul & Maree Parkinson

3rd Back Garden Mary & Emily Betteridge

Pathway Garden

- Winner Charlie & Dorothy Cox

Garden Featuring Trimmed Shrubs

- Winner Bernadette Anemaatt, 93 Bright Street, EAST LISMORE NSW 2480

2nd Pauline Buckland

Bed of Single Variety Flowers

- Winner Glenna Fairfull, 64 Beaumont Drive, LISMORE NSW 2480

2nd Margaret Mazzer, 2 Invercauld Road, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480

Bed of Mixed Variety Flowers

- Winner Merv & Fay Ryan

2nd Paul & Maree Parkinson

3rd Marj Fisher

Display of Sweet Peas - Winner Phyllis Laker, 1/110 Oliver Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480

2nd Des Ellem

Best Flowering Shrub - Winner Warren & Dawn Coles, 673 Pinchin Road, GOOLMANGAR NSW 2480

2nd Fran Mitchell, 208 Connor Road, TREGEAGLE NSW 2480

3rd Mary & Emily Betteridge

Climber or Creeper Plant

- Winner Margaret Mazzer

2nd Joy Collings

3rd Barry & Heather Hayes

Plant in a Container

- Winner Marj Fisher

2nd Merv & Marlene Taylor

3rd Marie Stanford

Citrus/Fruit Tree in Container

- Winner Phyllis Laker

2nd Patience Etherton

3rd Warren & Dawn Coles

Complete Vegetable Garden

- Winner Warren & Dawn Coles

2nd Pat Greene, 259 Koonorigan Road, KOONORIGAN NSW 2480 - check

3rd Don Browning, 6/122 Nielson Street, LISMORE NSW 2480 - check

Bed of Mixed Vegetables

- Winner Don Browning

2nd Pat Greene

3rd Merv Taylor

Collection of Mixed Herbs

- Winner Joy Collings

2nd Charlie & Dorothy Cox

3rd Barry & Heather Hayes

Display of Bromeliads

- Winner Charlie & Dorothy Cox

2nd Mary & Emily Betteridge

3rd Bonnie Thompson, 20 Murray Street, LISMORE NSW 2480

Display of Succulents & Cacti

- Winner Edda Witchard, 304 Dunoon Road, NORTH LISMORE NSW 2480

2nd Chloe Milgate, 12 Kody Street, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480

3rd Fran Mitchell

Bed Featuring Rocks/Pebbles/Bark comb

- Winner Edda Witchard

2nd Paul & Maree Parkinson

3rd Barry & Heather Hayes

Water Feature Garden - Winner Paul & Maree Parkinson

2nd Mary & Emily Betteridge

3rd Barry & Heather Hayes

Bush, Shade or Greenhouse

- Winner Charlie & Dorothy Cox

2nd Joy Collings

3rd Patience Etherton

Outdoor Living Area

- Winner Bernadette Anemaat

2nd Patience Etherton

3rd Merv & Fay Ryan

Horticultural Novelty Winner Bernadette Anemaat

2nd Paul & Maree Parkinson

3rd Joy Collings

Best Ground Floor Flat/Relocatable Home/Caravan Garden

- Winner Marie Stanford

2nd Valmai Harmon, Unit 16/3 Jubilee Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480 check

3rd Pauline Buckland

Business/Factory/Retirement Village Garden

- Truck Alignments & Suspensions, 20 Cook Street, SOUTH LISMORE NSW 2480

Special Classes

1. JUNIOR GARDENERS COMPETITION (under 12 yrs of age) -

CONTAINER OR BED OF FLOWERS OR SUCCULENTS - Winner Braydon Milgate

CONTAINER OR BED OF VEGETABLES - Winner Kaydence Coles

2.BEST RETIREMENT HOME/VILLAGE GARDEN COMPETITION

-Winner Chauvel Village, 1 Star Avenue, GOONELLABAH NSW 2480

2nd Marys Grange, Dibbs Street, LISMORE NSW 2480

3.RETIREMENT HOME/VILLAGE RESIDENTS COMPETITION

PLANT IN A CONTAINER

- Winner Norma Parr

2nd Maree Heffernan

3rd Heather Warnes

PLANT IN THE GROUND

- Winner Nancy Scott

2nd Beverley Bugden

3rd Betty Matthews

VEGETABLES IN CONTAINER OR GROUND

-Winner Lorri Daines

2nd Doug Graham

3rd Brian Adams

Special Mention & Encouragement Award to - Lismore Community Gardens

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

