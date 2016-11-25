Gynaecologist accused of sexually assaulting patients

A LOCAL gynaecologist accused of sexual assaulting patients will appear in court on Monday.

Earlier this month veteran Lismore obstetrician Dr Glenn Allan Taylor was arrested and charged over alleged sexual and indecent assaults committed against three women.

Dr Taylor was arrested on November 2 when Richmond police executed a search warrant at the Genea IVF clinic in Uralba St and seized a number of items.

One of the alleged victims was a 21-year-old woman who filed a police report in March over an alleged sexual assault that occurred during a specialist appointment.

Further investigations revealed two more women were victims of alleged indecent assaults by Dr Taylor.

The Richmond Hill resident was charged with four counts of aggravated indecent assault under authority, and one count of aggravated sexual assault under authority.

Upon being advised by Dr Taylor's arrest his employer "immediately terminated" their association, according to a statement issued by Genea.

Dr Taylor was granted conditional bail.

He will appear before the Lismore Local Court this Monday, November 28.