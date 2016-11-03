Lismore doctor charged over sex crimes on three women

A NORTHERN Rives doctor has been charged over alleged sexual and indecent assaults committed against three women this year.

In March 2016, a 21-year-old woman reported to police that she was sexually assaulted during a specialist appointment in Lismore.

Further investigations revealed two other women were also allegedly indecently assaulted.

About 7.30am yesterday, detectives from Richmond Local Area Command executed a search warrant at a medical clinic in Lismore, seizing a number of items.

A 61-year-old man was arrested at the location and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with four counts of aggravated indecent assault - victim under authority of offender and one count of aggravated sexual assault - victim under authority of offender.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday November 28.

Police encourage any person who has been a victim of sexual assault to report the matter to police for investigation.

Reports can be made to any police station.