Lismore council delays sale of street to Catholic church

Lismore's Aris Piabawa, John Trapp, Django Bening, Frankie Oquist, Loretta Bening and Jade Bening (Trapp), expressed concern about the Brunswick St closure last year.

A DECISION about the partial closure of two streets for exclusive use by the Catholic Diocese of Lismore has been deferred until next year.

Councillors unanimously agreed that further consideration be deferred pending a Lismore City Council workshop to be held in the first quarter of 2017.

The workshop will address the Strategic Transport Plan for Lismore.

In February last year the Catholic Diocese applied to buy the L-shaped section of Brunswick St which runs one-way between Trinity Catholic College and parklands adjacent to Wilson River.

The council agreed in principal to the proposal subject to a number of conditions, including public consultation in March.

They received five objections at the time concerning loss of direct access as a pedestrian thoroughfare to the parkland, lack of access to emergency vehicles and lack of public notification about the proposed road closure

In the Notice of Council meeting in the lead up to last night's ordinary meeting, it was stated that "given the small amount of response to the public consultation process, and the nature of the matters raised, this report recommends the closure and sale process continue".

Other sale conditions include:

The Diocese pay all costs associated with the closure and sale process

The resulting lot/s will not have a building entitlement

The traffic management plan is further developed for the area

The council would also require clauses be included in the sale to protect its interests should the land be deemed to be required as part of a proposed future river crossing in the vicinity.