Lismore buildings to light up for art and history

LIVING HISTORY: The Building Still Lives creative producer Sunita Vala with performer AnA Wojka, and story subject Awomabah fig at the Lismore Conservatorium where a new perfomance based presentation will be held as part of the Golden Jubilee celebration.

NEXT week Lismore will witness a performance spectacle steeped in history and imagination as three iconic buildings become the centre piece of a three day festival.

On Friday October 14 'The Building Still Lives' will see 50 performers, including artists to puppet makers to projection artists to musicians, all tell the stories of 15 people with intimate links to the library, conservatorium and C block or new regional gallery .

Images and video will all be mapped onto the buildings with live performance being performed in the centre and the audience based in the car park.

'The Building Still Lives' creative producer Sunita Bala said that even though the performance was site specific and based in Lismore, they had story tellers from all over Australia and anticipated people flying in to be part of the audience.

"'The Building Still lives' is a creative investigation into the narratives the buildings hold," Ms Bala said.

"And how we are both as individuals and groups are informed by a sense of belonging in our relationship to those buildings," she said.

"And we have taken those stories and handed them over to 50 artists to create a multi arts performance based on those stories. "

Mrs Bala said the stories had been recorded through letters in the post, postcards, filmed stories sent in the post, nursing homes patients recording their stories, and a community day called Big Yarn Day where filmakers recorded people's stories in the buildings where they took place.

Entry to the event is via gold coin donation.

"It is nothing like Lismore has seen before," Ms Bala said.

"It is going to be pretty out there."

Visual artist and performer AnA(correct) Wojka, who mainly performs in Java, Singapore And South East Asia, said she was excited to perform in her home town and focusing on "The Mistress of Girls and the punishments."

AnA will be performing with Randy Reimann of Wolfshield on the night.

Awomabah fig, who moved up to Lismore in 1995, was looking forward to being part of the audience and witnessing her story be represented on such a grand scale.

The Conservatorium's Silver Jubilee will take place on Saturday 15 October and will see famous conductor Richard Gill join NRC alumni, teachers and students to present a major multi-arts open air performance of original work in the grounds of the Northern Rivers Conservatorium.