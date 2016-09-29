Lismore barista named the best... in the world!

EVER had a coffee from Gloria Jeans in Lismore and thought 'Wow, that was a damn good latte'?

Here's the reason: One of their baristas has just been named the International Barista Champion for 2016 at the Retail Food Group competition.

The championships were held over the last few days in Surfers Paradise, with representatives from Australia, New Zealand, the USA, and Asia all competing to take home the world title.

Not only did Australia do very well among it's competitors, we brought home the trophy thanks to Lismore's Justin Porrett.

Mr Porrett took out the competition with his signature ginger, cucumber, and lime espresso.

The competition put competitors to the test on their best single espresso, latte, and espresso-based signature drinks, judging them on their taste, technique, and presentation.

Technical judge Peita Laws stated that it was Mr Porrett's flawless technical skills that got him across the finish line quite clearly in first place.

"Justin was technically flawless; his workflow and station management created a great consistency in his espresso forming the perfect base for each drink.

"Justin's perfection in his technical skills shone through in the cup, as did his true passion for coffee and coffee service."

For his winnings, Mr Porrett takes home $6000 - $3000 each for taking out the Australian national final, and the international final.