Like father, like son

BAD WEATHER meant the biggest pumpkin at the 2017 Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition was only half the size of last year's winner.

Geoffrey Frohloff of Mimben, Queensland, was crowned the winner of the Open Pumpkin 251 kg plus category at the Lismore Showgrounds on Saturday with a 326.5kg cream Atlantic pumpkin.

The farmer who began working on the land 30 years ago also won Heaviest Watermelon with a 84.5kg fruit.

Mr Frohloff's son Tony won Novice Pumpkin 1, kg to 250 kg, with his orange Kent weighing 183.5kg.

Mr Frohloff senior was proud son Tony was "following in his footsteps”

Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition at Lismore Showground on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Marie Kalkaus

"We'd been growing big pumpkins and watermelons together for years,” he said.

"My pumpkin should have been a bit bigger, I did put a lot of effort into it.

"The dry weather didn't help.

"Twenty six degrees is about ideal for pumpkins, but more days were between 33 and 36, and we had quite a few days at 41 degrees.

"It was quite a lot of stress for them.”

Geoffrey Frohloff of Mimben, Queensland, was crowned the winner of the Open Pumpkin 251 kg plus category Marie Kalkaus

Mr Frohloff junior said he farmed as a hobby.

"It's just for the thrill of watching them grow, you can see them physically grow everyday.

"Everyone comes up to you and says, 'wow I didn't think you could grow them that big'.”

It was the first time the event was held at Lismore.

For those who took part in the Guess The Weight competition for $1000 prize money, sponsored by Farmer Charlie's, Dale Oliver's giant pumpkin weighed 557kg.