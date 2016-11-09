Like beer? Here's a festival for you

CLEANSING ALE: Locals will get the chance to taste some of the region's craft beers.

CRAFT beer festivals are blooming all over Australia with major craft beer events being held almost every weekend somewhere in the country.

Organisers of The Northern Rivers Craft Beer and Cider Festival saw this as the opportunity to develop another cultural event for Casino.

There is a vision for growth that would include fine foods and wine, as well as some iconic events in association with the festival.

Craft breweries are keen to have their product shown to a potential market.

The culture of craft beer is one of tasting the beers much like attending a classy wine tasting event. It will be an opportunity for patrons to recognise the differences between a pale ale and a pacific ale, the levels of bitterness in an India pale ale, the flavours of golden ales, porters and stouts

Casino is the perfect town to hold the festival, as it is a junction town, with major highways crossing in the middle.

The Clydesdale Motel is situated on the main highway to Lismore and has five acres of space and the capacity to provide food to patrons throughout the day.

There is plenty of parking in close proximity and overnight accommodation for the brewers if they wish to stay on the Friday or Saturday evenings.

Pre-sales have reportedly been good.