Lights, camera, action! The best TAFE films for 2016

The best and talented films to be shown at TAFE showcase.

THE BEST 16 local, short films will be screened at the North Coast TAFE Diploma of Screen and Media 'Sweet Sixteen' film showcase.

2016 Diploma of Screen and Media students will showcase the selection of films for their final Screen and Media film portfolio at their graduation showcase.

Rohan Langford, North Coast TAFE Screen and Media head teacher, says the range of films will appeal to a large, adult audience.

"This year we have a wide range of films from intimate documentaries to psychological thrillers to a film about a talking toy robot,” he said.

A highlight of the night will be the screening of a trailer for a surf film by Ishka Folkwell, a Certificate IV Screen and Media student.

"When Ishka applied for the course he already had a plan to travel around Australia making this film for two months in 2016 so we worked out a plan to use this project as a large part of his assessment for the course. It was a great result for all and is a quality film,” said Mr Langford.

This year's film showcase will go for an hour and a half with no intermission and Mr Langford encourages attendees to get in early.

"Last year we had a packed house, so people might want to get there early, get a drink and make sure they get a good seat for the show,” said Mr Langford.

Event details

The 'Sweet Sixteen' short film graduation showcase will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at the Lismore City Hall Dance Hall from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Entry is free and community and industry are invited to attend.