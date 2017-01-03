Lightning shot a 'poo pants moment'

Dale and Karlie from DK Photography managed to score this amazing photo from last night's storm. It received over 2,000 comments and nearly 5,000 shares on Facebook.

STORMS will undoubtedly bring out the photographers and storm chasers all after that 'money' shot and last night's storm was no different.

A shot of a lightning strike at Byron Bay by DK Photography was posted on Facebook and had nearly 2,000 comments.

"Every so often when you storm chase, you get one bolt that is just a little too close for comfort," DK Photography posted.

"This guys, is what we call a poo pants moment."

Followers and Facebook users loved it and went with the sentiment.

"This photo is proudly sponsored by Bonds Underpants," Tony Purdon posted.

"For all of life's poo pants moments?" Katie Spring posted.

There were plenty of posts referencing the movie Sweet Home Alabama where one of the lead characters makes glass sculptures by attracting lightning to the beach with metal rods.