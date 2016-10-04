License suspended for high range drink driving

A NIMBIN man has been charged with a serious drink-driving offence after he was stopped by police.
Police from Richmond Local Area Command said on Thursday night they saw a 43-year-old Nimbin man driving on Sibley Street, Nimbin.
He was stopped for a breath test which provided a positive reading.
He was then taken to Nimbin police station where he provided a positive breath analysis.
He was charged with high range PCA and had his driver's license suspended.
He will appear in Lismore Local Court this month.