License suspended for high range drink driving

A NIMBIN man has been charged with a serious drink-driving offence after he was stopped by police.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command said on Thursday night they saw a 43-year-old Nimbin man driving on Sibley Street, Nimbin.

He was stopped for a breath test which provided a positive reading.

He was then taken to Nimbin police station where he provided a positive breath analysis.

He was charged with high range PCA and had his driver's license suspended.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court this month.