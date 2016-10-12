23°
News

LETTERS: You have your say on the shark situation

12th Oct 2016 10:53 AM
Our readers have plenty to say about the shark situation on the North Coast.
Our readers have plenty to say about the shark situation on the North Coast. Twitter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Sharks v Surfers

THERE are a few things in life that you can count on. Where there is surf, there will be surfers, and every shark in the world lives in the ocean. These would seem to be a couple of life's constants, and there is very little that we can do to stop the two coming into contact with each other.

Now over the past few years there have been a couple of unfortunate meetings between these two forces of nature, and the powers that be have been wracking their brains to try and find a way to protect us from the inevitable, but perhaps they're looking at it all wrong?

Sometimes in life your weaknesses can become your strengths, and like it or not, Ballina is now known as the shark attack capital of the world. Perhaps we need to embrace our new found infamy and turn it to our advantage.

I'm proposing that Ballina Shire Council build a grandstand on North Wall and charge entry for the folks that want to watch the show. Now I know that this idea might sound a bit Roman and gladiatorial, but people will come from miles away for a chance to sit on a plastic seat, eat flake and chips and cheer on their respective favourites.

On the up side, the surfers would stand a much better chance of survival as the roar of 300 people rising to their feet shouting "shark” would alert them to the danger, and we get a bit of revenge on the sharky villains by eating yummy battered flake pieces and chips swimming in vinegar.

It's the perfect answer to a seemingly impossible problem. The surfers get to surf, plus they get to bask in gladiatorial fame. The sharks get left alone to do the things that they do best, and the town gets a brand new tourist attraction. Problem solved, sort of.

Stephen Bocking,

Alstonville.

Shark II

I DO hope all those people surveyed in The Northern Star that are against a shark cull 'because its their territory' are not fish and chip diners as fish have feelings too you know, and possibly potato plants as well!

Unlike regular swimmers and surfers they won't care that shark numbers will continue to climb to the point that Ballina's beaches will become permanently out of bounds for tourists and local ocean lovers.

Just how smart are the DPI's latest weapon the 'smart drum lines' when there has been serious reports from locals that the baiting of these lines close behind the wave breaking zone are in actual fact drawing more of these predators into the area. How smart is that!

P.Russell,

Ballina.

Shark III

I HAVE managed to remain silent during the past weeks/months during the discussions regarding the danger of sharks and the suggestions about how to prevent shark attacks on humans. I have done this because I am aware of the pain and suffering that can be caused to the families and friends of a victim, should the attack be fatal.

Should the victim survive after sustaining horrific injuries, then it is possible that long-term pain along with round-the-clock care may be necessary which may involve a huge cost to the family in terms of money, time and both physical and emotional stress. I have some knowledge of the pain due to the fact that an uncle of mine was killed by a shark while swimming inside an alleged shark proof salt-water swimming area.

Any suggestion to cull the sharks has, thankfully, been discounted along with other suggestions to prevent the attacks. Nets and other technological prevention methods may be partially successful but the cost to marine life may be too great.

Now here I have to disagree with letter writer Neil Edmonds who states, in reference to the ocean: "It's our environment too.”. I'm sorry Mr Edmonds, it is not our environment. We use, and have (mis)used the ocean for many reasons, eg as a means of travel, as a food source and , as a recreational area, but we do not live and very few work in it.

Some of those who do work on and in the ocean sometimes put their own lives at risk in order to, at least attempt to, save those of us who use that recreational area for our own individual pleasure.

I know people who are surfboard riders, kite surfers, scuba divers etc, many of them have said to me: "We know the risks, but we are prepared to take that risk".

I am often bemused by the arrogance of some humans who believe that we poor mortals can control the elements and the wild animals, usually to their own detriment. I believe there is only one sure way to prevent a shark attack: STAY OUT OF THE WATER.

It is possible you may be able to convince someone in government to spend money to build a wave pool and a shark proof swimming enclosure, such as a rock pool. Severe weather conditions may damage them and require money to be spent on repairing the damage, but continued maintenance is necessary for everything built by humans, so that may be too costly for a government to consider.

R Elford,

Goonellabah.

Shark IV

THE only successful shark nets are 49 nets deployed between Newcastle and Wollongong first installed in 1937 with only one fatality (a proven record) these nets are only in the water for a minimum of 24 hours on an average of 15 days a month for eight months a year. OK they kill a few sharks so what! So do the professional and amateur fishermen.

Barry McIntosh,

East Ballina.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  letters, opinion, sharks

North Coast MP Jan Barham resigns from politics

North Coast MP Jan Barham resigns from politics

GREENS MP Jan Barham has announced her resignation from politics after suffering depression and watching 11 of her friends die in the past five years.

New deputy mayor for Lismore voted at council

Gianpiero Battista is Lismore's newest deputy mayor

Lismore Council's newest deputy mayor is Gianpiero Battista

Ballina basher behind bars after 11 years on run

Gary Todd Walker bashed a man unconscious outside a Ballina pub and went on the run for 11 years.

Despite his best efforts, he will be staying there for some time

LETTERS: You have your say on the shark situation

Our readers have plenty to say about the shark situation on the North Coast.

You have had plenty to say on the shark situation on the North Coast

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

JIM Carrey has been faced with a second wrongful death lawsuit regarding his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White.

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

Khloe Kardashian: Kim isn't doing that well after robbery

Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe says Kim is still "not doing that well" after being robbed

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Stunning, Light Filled, Queenslander with Views

32 Rifle Range Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,275,000

This beautiful private home is situated in one of the best streets in Bangalow with elevated views taking in the surrounding countryside. You will love the charm...

Approved Plans for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

PRIVACY, SECLUSION &amp; LUXURY HINTERLAND LIVING

Federal 2480

House 5 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Majestically poised on the ridgeline, this natural sanctuary is a stand alone property offering peace & seclusion. Upon entering the valley on a 1km private road...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream