LETTER: Why should nursing home be punished for murder?

IT IS sad for any family when a loved one dies unexpectedly, and it must be much more so when the death is due to foul play.

The families of the late St Andrews residents who were murdered by a recently-employed staff member are indeed to be pitied.

But why should an entire and excellent organisation be punished for the misdemeanour of one person who, I understand, was only temporarily within that organisation?

That's not fair play at all.

I read that one family plans to sue St Andrews Village, and I question why family would not be looking at financial recovery from the family of the woman convicted of the murder of their loved one?

And why not take the next step and submit an outline to that organisation where it was fell that organisation could improve its practices?

I write as one who has seen an elderly relative receive care in five nursing homes, from Newcastle to the Far North Coast.

The care was always good, but nowhere near that which he has received for the past two years at St Andrews.

The difference is in the dedication, training and loving care he has received from every staff member at St Andrews, who has had contact with him.

I'm always met with courtesy, and receive constant updates on the health of my relative.

When I have made suggestions for some minor improvements each matter has been discussed, and change has often been implemented.

St Andrews is a wonderful aged care facility, that had the misfortune to have a unstable employee join them, apparently intent on murder.

Credit where credit is due please.

Vivienne Sigley,

Ballina