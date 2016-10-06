27°
News

LETTER: Van family to vacate, say they are owed

6th Oct 2016 5:18 PM
FURTHER to your front page story in today's Northern Star. I too am one of the van owners affected by this decision.

After 33 years of being a loyal, prompt paying occupant at the caravan park it was a shock to be given 90 days to vacate the site.

To make matters worse, in 2015 the fees were put up to $500.00 per month. After a Tribunal Hearing , a decision was made on 23rd October 2015 that the occupation fee is not to exceed $435 per month from 1 February 2015 to 31 January 2016. The New South Wales Crown Holiday Park Trust were instructed to refund immediately any moneys paid in excess of $435 per month. Only the 11 van owners who were represented at this hearing were given a refund of the overpayment.

I decided to approach the Tribunal to request a refund for the over paid fees during the 2015 period. The New South Wales Holidays Parks Trust refused to refund the overpayment, stating too much time had elapsed. Surely an overpayment is due to be repaid no matter what time frame is involved.

I have now approached my local member Thomas George MP to seek his help in this unfair decision.

My van was removed on 16th September, a very sad day for all the family. We will miss our week a month at Lennox Head and the friendship of the people we met and spent time with during our stays.

Yours faithfully

Jill O'Connor

Lismore Northern Star
