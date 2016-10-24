LETTER: Tasteless attack on MP with shark comments

LAST Thursday in Parliament Walt Secord made a very nasty remark that shocked his own Labor colleagues as much as us.

Mr Secord avoided being ejected by quickly apologising to the House and me personally.

I was going to let it go at that.

However Saturday's Northern Star reported Mr Secord's venomous remark "why don't you take a swim at dusk on the North Coast, Catherine” with the ludicrous suggestion that it was intended to draw attention to alleged inaction on the sharks issue.

If Walt Secord is somehow suggesting his disgusting attempt at humour was intended to assist the North Coast during these difficult times, then he is clearly not accepting responsibility for his abusive conduct and his apology to the House last week is voided.

The Hansard clearly shows the issue being discussed in question time was Ausgrid, and Walt Secord was not addressing the issue of sharks, he was taking a point of order to block a Christian Democrat question concerning funding for Shoalhaven Hospital from the Ausgrid proceeds.

Mr Secord has a history of targeting Liberal and National women.

And this is not the first time he has sought to make "fun” out of the sharks issue.

I chose to let it go because frankly I have grown used to Mr Secord's invective and the North Coast does not need more bad publicity.

I will not tolerate re-writing the history of what happened last Thursday, which was inexcusable.

It is clear Mr Secord lacks remorse, his apology was phony and Opposition Leader Luke Foley should strip him of his responsibility as North Coast spokesperson - he is completely unfit for such a role.

Yours sincerely

Catherine Cusack MLC