LETTER: One Nation confirms the Greens' hatred of free speech

LOVE her or hate her, Pauline Hanson's belief in telling the truth as she sees it when debating political issues has hit home against the loony left.

The Greens staged a senate walk out during her maiden speech thus confirming their hatred of free speech in this country.

This action showed contempt not only to the senate but to the Australian people.

For years the opposition have had to sit and listen to the Green's crazy policies, and to the LNP and Labor's credit, respected the Green's views by not walking out on them.

However, when confronted with the truth about our ballooning debt, radical Islam, climate change, scare tactics, the Safe Schools lunacy, and proposed amendments to 18c all the Greens can do is run for cover. I cannot wait for the live TV senate debates to get into full swing.

If One Nation continue to tell it like it is, the Greens will walk out of the senate more times than their founding communist union fathers walked off work sites.

The future daytime senate TV debates will outrate Dr Phil.

Bruce Rollo, Wollongbar