30°
News

'This young man was going to be the next death': LETTER

16th Jan 2017 8:35 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DEAR editor,

I was visiting Ballina during the holiday period and was shocked at the number of people taking risks on the water. I wanted to reiterate the sentiments of the gentleman who wrote in to your paper suggesting swimming lessons, but expand on his comments to suggest general water safety instructions.

I am an ex-kayaking instructor (until about 3 years ago), and was appalled at the number of people who were not wearing PFDs (personal flotation devices - used to be called life jackets).

On one occasion I paddled out to a young man because he had tipped himself over in difficult wind conditions, couldn't get back into his boat, was being blown into the channel, and was waving to boats and family members on the shore to seek help! This was beside Missingham bridge off "The Serpentine".

This young man was in an inadequate boat (appeared to be a childs boat), had no PFD on and was unskilled for the current conditions. The conditions were such that even I, as an experienced paddler, was concerned about 20kn winds with 25kn gusts with peak outgoing tide - I kept very close to shore.

I honestly believed that this young man was going to be the next death on NSW waters. I quickly paddled to his aid (his family members had swum out to him as well - 70-80m) to find a very embarrassed and slightly stressed young man of mid to late 20s. It was a ludicrous situation - males are over represented in deaths on the water - no wonder.

During my visit to Ballina (and previous visits), I have been horrified by the number of inexperienced paddlers, and operators of hire craft (paddle boards and kayaks), that did not have on/or have PFDs supplied with boat hire. I find this unconscionable conduct that will ultimately lead to more deaths.

It demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of hazards surrounding water craft.

To prevent further deaths on the water, I would perhaps suggest that with the sale/hire of every kayak/boat/paddle board, a PFD/s should be supplied, along with basic safety instructions - unless of course we are happy with more deaths on the water.

Thank you for the opportunity to comment about this ongoing water hazard.

Greg Rowell

Former kayaking instructor

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  beach drowning drowning death kayak kayaking water

6 new estates to build a home on the Northern Rivers

6 new estates to build a home on the Northern Rivers

LOOKING for a place to put down roots and raise a family?

Do you recognise any of these stolen goods?

These stolen goods need to get back to their owners.

The attached photographs are of various items located at Tweed Heads

'This young man was going to be the next death': LETTER

"Males are over represented in deaths on the water - no wonder"

How you could get $35,000 off a new home in Lismore

Richmond Hill Holdings developer Lucas Zorzo and LJ Hooker Lismore sales agent Robert Menin at the display home for a new estate in Richmond Hill.

Own your new home sooner

Local Partners

Festival grant to help produce next generation of writers

A SUBSTANTIAL Federal government grant will see the program introduced to over 100 Northern Rivers schools every year for the next three years.

How bushfires were fought before fire brigade

BERNARD O'REILLY: Pioneer, hero and author.

How pioneers saved homes without fire brigade

Things to do with your kids these school holidays

Founder of byron4kids, Michelle Ruthven, with her children.

One mother made it her task to help families discover what's on

Husband and wife duo flaunt art talent at exhibition

Wood turner and carver, Rowan McFarlane, has a number of pieces on display at a Ballina exhibition.

STOP by during January for locally made woodwork and textiles

Top 10 things to do this weekend

The Alstonville rodeo is on today.

Rodeos, fairs, show and shines, workshops - you name it!

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

HBO’S original programming president has teased Game of Thrones fans by suggesting there could be a spin-off of the fantasy drama series.

  • TV

  • 16th Jan 2017 1:30 PM

Ed Sheeran's intimate gigs down under

Singer Ed Sheeran

CHART-topper playing invite-only shows in Australia next month.

Eddie McGuire's scandal-free focus and new-look Hot Seat

Eddie McGuire hosts the new Millionaire Hot Seat Super Game.

HOST wants out of the hot seat himself to focus on game show revamp.

Embattled Amber Sherlock back on TV after leaked video

Amber Sherlock seems to have brushed off the leaked video

Read Kim Kardashian's terrifying statement on robbery

“The individual with ski goggles rips out my BlackBerry phone.”

BRIT Awards performers revealed

LITTLE Mix, Emeli Sandé and The 1975 will perform at the BRIT Awards

Shannon Noll charged with assault outside strip club

The singer Shannon Noll.

Singer reportedly arrested early Sunday morning

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

&quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

518 Ridgewood Road, Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own private sandy &...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

6 new estates to build a home on the Northern Rivers

Land estates are available now on the Northern Rivers with some stages opening up soon.

Looking for a place to put down roots and raise a family?

How you could get $35,000 off a new home in Lismore

Richmond Hill Holdings developer Lucas Zorzo and LJ Hooker Lismore sales agent Robert Menin at the display home for a new estate in Richmond Hill.

Own your new home sooner

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Should we be worried about 'For lease' signs in CBD?

Tommys is among the most recent businesses to close its doors in Lismore's CBD.

Tommys Tavern among the latest businesses to close

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!