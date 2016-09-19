25°
News

'Players boil over ... it's part of the theatre': LETTER

19th Sep 2016 2:00 PM
Matt Larsson writes 'Rugby is rugby' and believes M. McCaffery got it wrong.
Matt Larsson writes 'Rugby is rugby' and believes M. McCaffery got it wrong. Peter Moore

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MATT Larsson has responded to last week's letter from M. McCaffery, who was less than impressed with the behaviour of Byron Bay rugby union supporters. (Read the letter here)

His response

M. McCaffery, that is really disappointing. That is the most bias attack on a local rugby union club I've ever seen printed in this paper. The Byron Bay rugby community is offended to read your sentiments, but certainly is not grieving at the loss of you as a crowd member for future matches.

Your letter taints the image of Byron Bay rugby club in a negative light and your claims are totally unjust.

Firstly, what a game of rugby. It was a cracker, and huge congratulations must go to Wollongbar for achieving the treble. They are a tremendous outfit and have proven somewhat of a dynasty for the club. I was playing in the grand final last year when, for me heartbreakingly, they were also too strong.

This year I was there as a supporter. I've played and watched rugby in Sydney, London, Brisbane and, for the most part of my life, the FNC (Lismore and Byron). I've played in five grand finals at Crozier Oval, and absolutely love the excitement of grand final day. The atmosphere is something that cannot be matched. It's the pinnacle of the season for everyone. It seems to me that most people that go to the FNCRU grand final have a great day out.

Rugby is rugby. I love it. There are passionate players, there are passionate supporters. Undoubtedly everywhere you go in the world it's the passion and camaraderie that makes the game so special. Sometimes passion can spill over, it's inevitable, and I don't know of any sporting clubs where this is not the case. Referees sometime make bad decisions, players fire up, crowds get unruly, the cauldron gets heated and the show carries on. It's sport mate, plain and simple.

Neither the Byron players nor supporters last Saturday crossed any lines. It was not some sort of Millwall vs West Ham fighting in the terraces scene. There was no violence. There were no racial, homophobic or any offensive slurs. As far as I know, not one Byron player threw any punches or was penalised for violent play. Byron supporters took in jest the presence of some other crowd members who proudly wore freshly printed "f#$k the bay" t-shirts.

To say that the sportsmanship was poor and tactics displayed by Byron players was grubby is absolutely ludicrous. The crowd got a bit rowdy, and that is often expected, from all clubs, at all sports, at all levels. Offensive perpetrators are rightly ejected if need be.

As far as your claims go that the Wollongbar team were "controlled" and never retaliated to anything I have to ask you: What game were you watching?? Seriously. We all saw the incident off the ball and it wasn't pretty. I won't go into detail, but again, that's sport. Players boil over. It's all part of the theatre.

M. Mccaffery, it is a shame that you don't have a positive view of Byron Bay Rugby Club and will not attend any more games, I guess that is your loss. The Byron Rugby community is not "embarrassed" about enjoying the game of rugby, and we will continue to do so without you.　

Matt Larsson

Byron Bay

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay rugby union, letter to editor, matt larsson, m.mccaffery

'Players boil over ... it's part of the theatre': LETTER

'Players boil over ... it's part of the theatre': LETTER

"REFEREES sometime make bad decisions, players fire up, crowds get unruly, the cauldron gets heated and the show carries on. It's sport mate, plain and simple."

Were you at Gunundi School Camp at Ballina in 1990?

Police are asking for help from anyone who was a Year 11 student at Gunundi school camp in 1990.

Detectives are looking for photos, records - no detail is too small

Learn from the experts at make-up masterclasses

On Friday, September 23, Australian mineral make up label Issada will host Masterclasses at Osprey Spa at Elements Resort, Byron Bay.

Get your beauty regime sorted before the summer season

'It's easy': Build a cost-effective home that's small and sustainable

The Sustainable House Day Expo and Tiny Homes Design Competition on Saturday, September 17 at Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

How tiny homes could change the world we live in

Local Partners

Lismore's online farewell: Jenny Dowell quits facebook

Where was she instead today? Short answer: Centrelink

A raft of activities on and off the water at festival

Winners of the home made raft race at a past Woodburn Riverside Festival were Peter Wylie of Woodburn with son Clay, 12 and friend Stephen Kennedy, 12 of Woodburn.

It's time to start building your raft

Local animation picked up by Comedy Central

DREAM RUN: Tom Hollis, Jarrad Wright and Izak Whear are making big waves on the comedy scene.

Creators of The Big Lez Show are coming to Byron Bay

Latest deals and offers

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

Russell Brand admits his call for revolution failed

Russell Brand

Russell Brand thinks he may have broken England

Game of Thrones named best drama series at 2016 Emmy Awards

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, from left, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington winners of the award for outstanding drama series for Game of Thrones pose in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THE People V OJ Simpson dominates acting categories.

VIDEO: Dolly Parton performs ‘Jolene’ like never before

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton continues to astound the world with her abilities

Local animation picked up by Comedy Central

DREAM RUN: Tom Hollis, Jarrad Wright and Izak Whear are making big waves on the comedy scene.

Creators of The Big Lez Show are coming to Byron Bay

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

Don't go full creep on Sophia Bush

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

"I THINK we're gonna be best mates."

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $860,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,695,000 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Large Family Home Close To Town and Beach

17 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $980,000 to...

Perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac of permanently occupied homes is this large 4 bed 2 bath family home, close to everything. Walk in past the sparkling...

Brand New Home Right In Mullumbimby Town

12 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 Price Guide ...

Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential and position. The home is...

Enter from Arkinstall Rd The Channon (Known as 252 Cox Rd, Koonorigan)

252 Cox Road, Koonorigan 2480

Rural 3 2 Contact Agent

Open: Saturday, 24th September 2.00 - 2.30pm Set against a scenic escarpment backdrop, this original 90 year old timber home awaits the new owner to add their...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

TOP OF TOWN

34 Paterson Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 24th Sept...

Will be sold on or before auction. All offers will be considered prior. Auction Guide Price: $2,250,000 to $2,500,000. Set on an elevated 900m2 block with the...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Beautifully Renovated Home

23 Grevillea Avenue, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide:...

Here is a fabulous opportunity to purchase a beautifully renovated home in the quiet, family friendly community of Mullumbimby. Superb location with the weekly...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale