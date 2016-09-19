'Players boil over ... it's part of the theatre': LETTER

MATT Larsson has responded to last week's letter from M. McCaffery, who was less than impressed with the behaviour of Byron Bay rugby union supporters. (Read the letter here)

His response

M. McCaffery, that is really disappointing. That is the most bias attack on a local rugby union club I've ever seen printed in this paper. The Byron Bay rugby community is offended to read your sentiments, but certainly is not grieving at the loss of you as a crowd member for future matches.

Your letter taints the image of Byron Bay rugby club in a negative light and your claims are totally unjust.

Firstly, what a game of rugby. It was a cracker, and huge congratulations must go to Wollongbar for achieving the treble. They are a tremendous outfit and have proven somewhat of a dynasty for the club. I was playing in the grand final last year when, for me heartbreakingly, they were also too strong.

This year I was there as a supporter. I've played and watched rugby in Sydney, London, Brisbane and, for the most part of my life, the FNC (Lismore and Byron). I've played in five grand finals at Crozier Oval, and absolutely love the excitement of grand final day. The atmosphere is something that cannot be matched. It's the pinnacle of the season for everyone. It seems to me that most people that go to the FNCRU grand final have a great day out.

Rugby is rugby. I love it. There are passionate players, there are passionate supporters. Undoubtedly everywhere you go in the world it's the passion and camaraderie that makes the game so special. Sometimes passion can spill over, it's inevitable, and I don't know of any sporting clubs where this is not the case. Referees sometime make bad decisions, players fire up, crowds get unruly, the cauldron gets heated and the show carries on. It's sport mate, plain and simple.

Neither the Byron players nor supporters last Saturday crossed any lines. It was not some sort of Millwall vs West Ham fighting in the terraces scene. There was no violence. There were no racial, homophobic or any offensive slurs. As far as I know, not one Byron player threw any punches or was penalised for violent play. Byron supporters took in jest the presence of some other crowd members who proudly wore freshly printed "f#$k the bay" t-shirts.

To say that the sportsmanship was poor and tactics displayed by Byron players was grubby is absolutely ludicrous. The crowd got a bit rowdy, and that is often expected, from all clubs, at all sports, at all levels. Offensive perpetrators are rightly ejected if need be.

As far as your claims go that the Wollongbar team were "controlled" and never retaliated to anything I have to ask you: What game were you watching?? Seriously. We all saw the incident off the ball and it wasn't pretty. I won't go into detail, but again, that's sport. Players boil over. It's all part of the theatre.

M. Mccaffery, it is a shame that you don't have a positive view of Byron Bay Rugby Club and will not attend any more games, I guess that is your loss. The Byron Rugby community is not "embarrassed" about enjoying the game of rugby, and we will continue to do so without you.

Matt Larsson

Byron Bay