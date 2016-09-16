25°
LETTER: Don't punish Casino Cougars over tragedy

16th Sep 2016 2:04 PM
Casino Cougars just want to finish their game against the Mustangs.
Casino Cougars just want to finish their game against the Mustangs.

I WRITE this letter to complain about the way the Casino Cougars have been treated.

I am the mother of a very large family and am also a fan of the Casino Cougars.

What happened at Murwillumbah was tragic.

It was just that, a tragic accident and my heart goes out to the family, parents, wife and two little boys.

I really feel for them and I am truly sorry.

But how can you, the NRRRL and the CRL, say that the Casino Cougars can't play in the grand final and yet the Mustangs can.

Why? I don't see how, and believe me I m not the only fan thinking this way.

The two teams still have 40 minutes of game time to play to see who goes into the grand final.

It's not fair to the Casino Cougars players, the coaching staff, or the fans. 　

The Casino players have played their guts out all season. For what? Only to be told that they can't finish the game.

What sort of an explanation are you the NRRRL, and CRL giving to us the fans, who have given our all in the hope that our team just might get there?

We do this week in and week out and have been doing this for 26 years, and now that we are close you tell us no?

Are you the NRRRL and CRL, looking for some one to blame, for some one to punish? It was an accident!　It was some thing that was unforeseeable.

I, along with countless other fans, believe the Casino Cougars and the Murwillumbah Mustangs should finish the game, to see who plays Cudgen in the 2016 Grand Final.　

Please be fair and give the players what we expect, the right decision, and let the game go on.

I am a staunch fan of rugby league right across the board, I have six sons who played rugby league and are still playing rugby league.

Don't do this, let them play.

Give us a fair go, I believe we deserve the right.

Our players and our club, have put 26 years into this game and you - NRRRL and CRL - are shooting us down with out a chance.

This is not being disrespectful. On the contrary, this is principle!

Joan Bell

Lismore Northern Star
