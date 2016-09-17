'Lethal' debris warning

TINY pieces of debris from the damaged shark barrier at Lennox Head are washing up on Seven Mile Beach, prompting Ballina Shire councillor Keith Williams to warn of a threat to local marine life.

Cr Williams, who is also vice president of Australian Seabird Rescue, said he had heard from several concerned locals who had stumbled across pieces of debris while walking on the beach.

Several images of the debris have also been documented and shared by locals on Facebook.

Cr Williams said it was a serious concern to see rubbish from the damaged barrier already polluting the beach and was sounding the alarm now to ensure the DPI acted swiftly to contain the mess.

He warned the small lengths of blue twine were potentially fatal for turtles and other marine life.

"That kind of four inch to six inch length of rope can be lethal if swallowed by a turtle,” he said.

"We really want to try and make sure that doesn't get out into the environment and we don't end up seeing it littered up and down the beach.”

The barrier trial was terminated this week by the DPI due to rough conditions damaging the experimental nylon structure.

Cr Williams said the DPI needed to urgently prioritise the removal of the net and ensure the clean-up wasn't dumped on the community.

"It looks like the majority of the net is intact, they just need to make sure they get it out as fast as they can,” he said.

"We don't want to be seeing this stuff littering the beach in six months' time.”

Global Marine Enclosures director Ed Khoury said he had carefully considered how to effectively and safely remove the barrier and a "full extraction” would start next week.

Mr Khoury said all debris would be recovered, saying the last thing he wanted was to "hurt the environment”.

"Anything that can come loose will come out next week,” he said. Remaining fixtures would be removed in weeks to come.

"Eventually the barrier will be taken out and the beach will be as it was before,” Mr Khoury said.